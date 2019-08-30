Volleyball
Heights rallies to get past Lakewood Park
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights rallied from losing the first two sets convincingly to defeat Lakewood Park Christian in five sets Thursday night. The scores were 12-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13.
Morgan Bachelor led Heights with 22 assists and five aces. Kalli Aaron scored nine kills with six blocks. Amy German added 21 digs.
In other action Thursday, Churubusco won in four sets at Bluffton. The scores were 27-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21. The Eagles won the junior varsity match 20-25, 25-16, 15-9.
Lakeland won at Hamilton 25-7, 25-19, 25-11. The Lakers won the JV match 25-21, 25-14.
Warriors earn 1st win of 2019 campaign
EMMA — Westview picked up its first victory of the season Thursday, defeating West Noble in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Gloria Miller had 22 kills and 26 digs for the Warriors. Payton May scored 15 kills, 14 digs and nine aces in the win. Kate Walsh added 18 assists, and Hallie Mast had 16.
Nichelle Phares had 12 kills and 13 digs for the Chargers. Nina Teel had 13 digs and three blocks. Dana Ritchie had four aces.
Girls Golf Lakers eke by Churubusco
LAGRANGE — Lakeland got past Churubusco 200-202 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Friday at Heron Creek.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with a 38. Lakeland also had 49 from Sadie Edsall, 56 from Kylee Watkins, 59 from Tatum Retterbush, 62 from Brooke Retterbush and 68 from Amelia Trump.
PH defeats Lakers
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights won 4-1 over Lakeland in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
Panther singles players Leyton Byler (No. 1), Mike Perkins (No. 2) and Chase Bachelor (No. 3) won in straight sets. Laker juniors Luke Franke and Blake Sturdivant won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.
Heights won the junior varsity dual 4-0. Jacob Graber, Kamden Leedy and Asa Wells won singles matches for the Panthers, and Logan Swygart and Kaleb Lounsbury won together in doubles.
Prairie Heights 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Corey Christie 6-1, 6-2. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Colton Fleeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant (LL) def. Logan Nott-Logan Hamilton 6-1, 6-1. 2. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler (PH) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Girls Soccer Lakers topped by Mishawaka Cavemen
MISHAWAKA — Lakeland lost to Mishawaka 4-2 in a non-conference match on Thursday.
Keirstin Roose scored for the Lakers in the first half, and Kylee Palmer scored in the second half on an assist from Destiny Ratajczak.
Boys Tennis EN tops Cougars
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a non-conference dual Friday. The Knights did not lose a game in the three matches that was played.
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Lucas Denton (EN) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Austin Fry 6-0, 6-0. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Connor Hesher-Max Bender (EN) def. Owen Darland-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-0. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) won by forfeit.
Chargers win over Wawasee Warriors
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Wawasee 5-0 on Thursday. The Chargers (4-0 overall) won every match in straight sets.
The junior varsity dual finished in a 3-3 tie. West Noble’s J.J. Jacobs won in singles and in doubles with Wesley Shaw. Andrew Shaw won in singles 8-3.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco lost 5-0 at home to Fairfield.
West Noble 5, Wawasee 0
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Zach Leedy 6-0, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Holden Bobb 6-4, 6-2. 3. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Colin Rhoades 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Grant Brooks-Jack Gibbons 6-1, 6-1. 2. Luke Schermerhorn-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Blaine Baust-Zeke Keim 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Pro Baseball TinCaps club Cubs
FORT WAYNE — Dwanya Williams-Sutton had two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 9-4 victory over South Bend Thursday night at Parkview Field.
Seven of 11 Fort Wayne hits were for extra bases, and 18-year-old starting pitcher Jesus Gonzalez (1-0) allowed one earned run and two hits over five innings in his TinCaps debut. He struck out two and walked one.
Chris Givin and Chandler Seagle each had two hits for Fort Wayne (28-38 second half, 61-73 overall before Friday night’s game). Givin drove in three runs and Justin Lopez scored twice.
Marcus Mastrobuoni and Yonathan Perlaza each had two hits, a run and an RBI for South Bend (36-29, 73-60).
Correction
A big goal-scoring match from West Noble’s Neyda Macias against Angola was incorrectly reported in Wednesday’s editions of the News Sun and the Herald Republican. Macias scored seven goals in the Chargers’ 11-2 victory over the Hornets.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the error.
