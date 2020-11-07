ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team opened the 2020-21 seasonwith a solid 49-44 victory over Bishop Luers Saturday night.
Lydia Andrews led the Cougars (1-0) with 14 points, followed by Madi Vice with 13.
Bishop Luers’ Addie Shank led all scorers with 15.
The Cougar opened the game with a 7-2 run, ending with a three-pointer by Vice that was assisted by Meghan Kiebel.
Kiebel assisted on the next bucket by Bridgette Gray to keep the Cougars ahead.
Bishop Luers cut the lead to one, 11-10, just before the end of the first quarter with a three from Delaney Bailey.
After two free throws from Andrews to open the second frame, the Knights went on a 6-0 run, and all six points came from Shank. The Knights led 16-13 and were up by the same margin, 18-15, at halftime.
Central Noble came out firing to start the second half with a 6-0 run on baskets from Casey Hunter, Andrews and Kiebel.
Bailey ended the run with another three-pointer, and the Knights briefly held the lead after a bucket from Hannah Sweeney.
Then the Cougars went on another run, this time an 13-4 run to make it 34-27 at the end of the third quarter. Gray scored five points during the run, including on a couple of fast-break opportunities.
The Knights cut the lead to five, 35-30, early in the fourth quarter. But a three by Kiebel extended the lead back to eight.
Bishop Luers got as close as two after another layup from Shank, but the Cougars closed out the win with just enough free throws from Andrews and Vice down the stretch.
CN will play at Whitko on Tuesday night.
