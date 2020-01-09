KENDALLVILLE — It was a good start to the 2020 gymnastics season for the East Noble Knights as they picked up a 93.775-67.150 win over West Noble on Thursday night.
“Overall, I thought it was very successful,” East Noble coach Erin Weldon said. “I knew we would be starting out a lot stronger than last year, so that was exciting (to see).”
Miah Hudson and Ally Blackburn competed in the all-around for the Knights and finished in first and second, respectively.
Hudson had a total score of 34.3 and finished in first in three of the four events. Her best events were on the beam and floor exercise, where she scored an 8.75 in both and came in second and first, respectively. She scored an 8.6 on the vault for first place.
Blackburn scored 29.35 for the night and also had a quality score of 8.2 on the vault for second. She earned a 7.95 on the floor for third place.
Jenna Zabona had a productive night in the two events she competed in for East Noble. She won on the beam with an 8.9, the best score in any event on Thursday, and she placed second after an 8.45 on the floor.
Shelbi Pfeiffer finished in third on the vault with a score of 7.9 for the Knights.
Weldon said the biggest thing to work on in the early stages of the season are the falls on beam.
West Noble’s best finish of the evening came from Valerie Diaz, who finished in third on the bars. The Charger freshman finished in third in the all-around, followed by her teammate Jessica Silva.
Aneth Delgado came in fourth in the vault with a 7.8 for West Noble and fifth on the beam.
East Noble travels to Warsaw on Tuesday night while the Chargers make the trip to DeKalb next Thursday.
