ALBION — After two big wins in as many weeks, the Central Noble Cougars are looking to make it three in a row as they travel to Churubusco next Friday night to take on a young Eagles squad.
October 2 is a date that has been circled on the calendar since the beginning of the year, as coach Hayden Kilgore is looking to take his squad to Whitley County to pick up a win.
Before coming to Central Noble in 2020, Kilgore was an assistant coach at Churubusco.
“Our next two weeks are the biggest games of the season,” Kilgore said after his team picked up 35-14 homecoming win over Lakeland Friday night.
“Going into next week they are a young team that is coached really well. I am looking forward to it,” he said about Churubusco.
Looking ahead to that game, Kilgore said there are still things his club needs to clean up during this week of practice.
“I told our guys coming into tonight’s game we aren’t going to win big games making mistakes,” he said, “and we aren’t going to win the next couple of weeks making those mistakes.”
Despite those mental mistakes and penalties, Kilgore was pleased with the way his team played Friday night on both sides of the ball.
Junior Ashton Smith had a huge game for the Cougars, scoring three touchdowns on 51 yards of receiving. Junior running back Will Hoover also had a big night along with senior quarterback Sawyer Yoder. Hoover punished the Laker defense racking up 147 yards on 22 carries. Yoder threw the ball for 170 yards on the night.
Off the opening kickoff, the Lakers marched the ball down the field on 11 plays with Bryce Alleshouse finding the end zone on a 4-yard run. Jason Fry kicked the extra point to make it 7-0. From there the Cougar defense shut the Lakers down, not allowing them back into the end zone until the 4:25 mark of the fourth quarter when Alleshouse had a 15-yard run. Alleshouse led the team in rushing with 80 yards.
Hoover and the Cougars responded with an eight-play touchdown drive that was capped off with Hoover diving across the goal line on a 4-yard run. The extra point was good by Aidan Dreibelbis, who made all five of his extra points.
Smith scored his first touchdown of the game at the 4:10 mark of the second quarter on an 8-yard pass. He followed that up with a 42-yard rushing touchdown in the third and a 28-yard reception in the fourth.
The Cougars’ other touchdown came at the 6:41 mark of the third quarter when Treystin Hearld caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Yoder.
“I’ve been wanting to use Ashton more on offense. Tonight he came out of his shell,” Kilgore said.
The Lakers will look to regroup this week in practice as they look toward hosting West Noble on Oct. 2.
“We don’t want to take them lightly — they are an excellent program,” Lakeland Coach Ryan O’Shea said of the Chargers.
He said he continues to see improvement in his team week by week.
“I thought we had a great week of practice. For one reason or another we couldn’t execute the way we are supposed to and that is on me,” he said. “We have come this far this season, and we aren’t going to give up now.”
