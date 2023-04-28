LIGONIER — West Noble High School athletic director Tom Schermerhorn announced on Friday morning that Jeff Burns recently resigned as the Chargers’ girls varsity basketball coach after three seasons.
“At this time in my life, my focus is shifting towards my family and spending more time with them, as well as my career and the opportunities to continue my advance there,” Burns wrote in his resignation letter.
Burns thanked the West Noble School Corporation and its leadership for the opportunity to coach.
The resignation is effective immediately. But Burns and his coaching staff will continue to work with the players until a new coach is in place.
“Throughout all of my years coaching, I have been able to develop lifelong friendships with staff as well as having the opportunity to teach students and feel like I have made a difference in their lives,” Burns wrote.
“THANK YOU for allowing me to be a part of something bigger than sports and thank you for believing in me!”
Burns has coached at West Noble for the past 18 years, including 15 as an assistant in the girls basketball program. That’s all 14 seasons under head coach Dale Marano from 2006-20 and for the 2005-06 season under head coach Gene Teel.
Burns had a 26-44 record in three seasons as a varsity coach. He led the Chargers to a 16-6 record in his first season in 2020-21, then led the team a Class 3A NorthWood Sectional title the following season despite only winning seven games.
