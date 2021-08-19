LAGRANGE – Lakeland’s girls soccer team jumped out to a big lead early Thursday and cruised to a 6-0 non-conference victory over East Noble to start a varsity doubleheader.
The Lakers won their first two matches and have yet to allow a goal.
“New expectations, new formations,” new Lakeland coach Derrick Sherck said. “It’s been awesome. You can’t ask for a better group of girls. We’ll see where this season takes us.
“It’s relating to the girls and changing a mindset to possessing the ball and proving we belong.”
The Lakers took a 3-0 lead relatively early in the Knights’ season opener, then added two goals in the final minute of the second half to take a 5-0 lead into the halftime break.
“Against Wawasee, we were slow out of the gates,” Sherck said. “East Noble probably had some first game jitters and we took advantage of that. We finished real well at the beginning of the game.”
Brooklynn Olinger scored off a corner kick for her second goal of the match with 49 seconds left before halftime. Junior Alivia Rasler scored with around 10 seconds left in the first half to get the hat trick.
Rasler added a goal in the second half for a four-goal match.
“We moved Alivia from defense to forward,” Sherck said. “She gives us a lot of speed up front.
“Brooklynn is in the same role, but with more responsibilities,” the coach added. “She covers a lot of ground and gets us in the right position. She helps settle us down.”
Adria Billman had two assists for Lakeland. Deisy Munoz and Taylor Jerdon each had an assist.
Grace Iddings earned the shutout in goal for the Lakers, making four saves.
Junior Sydney Burke made eight saves in goal for the Knights. Kirsten Ritchie replaced Burke and made six stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.