KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls tennis team was feisty in its sectional final with Westview Friday. But the Warriors were better in one more position at the end.
Westview won its third straight sectional title, defeating the Knights 3-2.
“Mental toughness,” Warriors coach Carrie Clark said. “East Noble is a very good team. It’s wonderful that we are peaking at the right time.”
The Warriors (9-4) will play the Concord Sectional champion, either Concord or Elkhart, in a semifinal dual of the Northridge Regional Tuesday afternoon. The Concord Sectional final is scheduled to be played this morning.
At East Noble on Friday, the Warriors fell behind the Knights 2-1 with the No. 1 and 2 singles matches going to third sets. The first set at 1 singles turned into a closely contested battle that Warrior Paige Riegsecker won 6-4 over Kyndal Mynhier. That gave Westview first-set wins on three of the five courts.
Then the second set went much quicker in Mynhier’s favor, 6-0.
The dual was taking shape around that time. East Noble left the court victorious first at No. 2 doubles where Breanna Arnold and Maria Bona won in straight sets.
Westview tied it at No. 1 doubles, where Ella Clark and Ava Brown defeated Bree Walmsley and Ella Edwards 7-5, 7-5.
“That was a very close match,” Knights coach Aaron Edwards said. “Without a third set, that was as close as you can get.”
Then Sadie Potts swept Bailey Kenner at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-3 to put the Knights in front.
“It was a very tough match all the way, and Sadie found a way to win.”
Sophomore Maddie Stults did some fighting of her own to force a third set after losing the first set to East Noble junior Kya Mosley.
Stults and Riegsecker stopped trading points in the middle of their third sets to take control and end up winning. Stults defeated Mosley 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, and Riegsecker won the deciding match over Mynhier 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.
“Maddie broke her collarbone in February and we weren’t sure if she was going to play... And now she is dominating,” Carrie Clark said.
“The entire season we’ve been patient and continue to fight. The weather has been frustrating. Now the weather is good and we’re showing that it’s time to play.”
Edwards commended his team’s effort and competitive fire.
“Normally we get a sense of where we are at playing Westview, but that match was rained out. We came in not knowing what to expect. We had to focus on us,” he said. “Seeing how this team played, the only regret I have was the final score. I’m proud of how the girls competed.”
“Kyndal is the ultimate competitor and fighter. In all honesty, Paige is the better tennis player. But Kyndal’s competitive nature, made her find a way to compete.
“Kya was in the toughest spot at 2 singles. I don’t believe she won a game from Maddie last year. To take a set from Maddie is an accomplishment in itself.”
East Noble finished the season at 11-5.
East Noble Sectional final
Westview 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Kyndal Mynhier 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Kya Mosley 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Bailey Kenner 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards 7-5, 7-5. 2. Breanna Arnold-Maria Bona (EN) def. Kamryn Miller-Ella Yoder 6-2, 6-4.
