LIGONIER — Rusty Emmert always wanted to continue the tradition of West Noble boys cross country.
He accomplished that goal during his 13 years as the Chargers’ cross country coach.
Now, it will be up to someone else to do the same.
Emmert’s resignation was accepted by the West Noble School Board in late February, and it was a decision that he’s been contemplating for a couple of years.
“It really wasn’t an easy decision. The biggest thing was I have a daughter that’s going to be running next year or playing volleyball. If I was continuing to coach, it would have been really difficult to be able to watch all of her events. It was a better-for-the-family decision,” Emmert said.
“I love West Noble cross country and I love West Noble in general. I love coaching. It was just one of those things that you have to choose,” Emmert, a 1994 West Noble graduate, said.
Over 13 years under Emmert, the West Noble boys cross country team won nine Northeast Corner Conference titles, six sectional championships and advanced to the IHSAA State Finals meet five times. He also coached four individuals to state in years they didn’t make it as a team.
“I always have huge goals. The ultimate goal was to go to state. Usually when that’s your goal, the conferences and the sectionals come with that. Medaling at the state meet was a goal for the team, but just making the state is so hard. Yeah, I’m happy with the success and the direction it’s went. I’m confident it’s going to continue in that same direction,” Emmert said.
One thing Emmert loved seeing was the guys he coached go on to run at the next level. He said he had at least one every year he coached.
“For me, it’s always been just seeing my athletes get an opportunity to run at the next level. That’s always been the goal. We want to be successful, we want to win the conference, we want to win sectionals and go to state, but I just love when one of my athletes signs and goes on to run in college,” Emmert said.
The Chargers had prior success to Emmert becoming the head coach. They had won conference titles, sectional championships and the only regional and semi-state crowns in school history in 1990 and 1993. Emmert was on both of those teams in the early 1990s.
That success was something he tried to desperately maintain over the years.
“I was really lucky. For me, it was scary because we had a good tradition at West Noble, a successful tradition. We had a great middle school program and great high school program. For me, I wanted to make sure I maintained that level of success,” Emmert said. “I hope whoever comes in they can make it even better than it ever has been.”
Emmert was never one to think about his legacy. He just tried to make an impact on those he coached.
“I know I’ve made an impact on some of the athletes. I haven’t made as big of an impact on some of them as I hoped to. I guess the thing for me is the athletes will still come back from college and want to stop by the house or talk to me about whatever. That’s the impact I was hoping to make. I feel like I have done that,” Emmert said. “That was my purpose, to help the team grow and help my guys advance.”
Of course, he’ll miss it. The thing he will miss the most is being around the guys throughout the offseason and during the season.
“All summer long we’re running together every day. We travel to the invites, and it’s just a good time. How they impact me and how I impacted them. Just had a lot of fun with them,” Emmert said.
He plans on helping out with the middle school program and invites hosted by West Noble.
And he didn’t rule out a return to being the head coach either.
“Maybe down the road I’ll get back into it again,” Emmert said. “For now, it’s just the best decision for my family.”
