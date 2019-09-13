ALBION — Central Noble picked up its first win of the season, defeating Prairie Heights 21-9 in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School division football game Friday night at Cougar Field.
Kyle Bollinger had two touchdown runs to lead the Cougars (1-3, 1-0 NECC Small), and Noah Christopher also ran for a score. Bollinger ended up rushing 126 yards on 13 carries.
Central Noble made more bigger plays than the Panthers did to earn the victory, and was particularly solid in the final few minutes after Quintin Ross had a strong run after catching an Ethan Hoover pass for a touchdown for Heights to draw it close at 14-9.
The Cougars stripped Panther receiver Storm Chaffee of the ball after making a catch. CN recovered the fumble and went on to clinch the victory with a touchdown run by Bollinger with over a minute to play.
Prairie Heights (1-3, 0-1) scored a safety on defense in the second quarter.
Central Noble had 223 yards of total offense, including 168 yards rushing on 41 attempts.
Central Noble will travel to Fremont this coming Friday while Prairie Heights will host Churubusco.
Garrett 37, Lakeland 34
In LaGrange, the Railroaders scored two touchdowns a little over four minutes apart midway through the second half after trailing 22-17 and hung on to beat the Lakers in an NECC Big School division contest.
Lakeland (1-3, 0-1 NECC Big) took the lead at the 7-minute, 55-second mark of the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colton Isaacs to Kennie Walker.
Garrett (2-2, 1-0) answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Badger with 2:16 left in the stanza to put the visitors up 23-22. The two-point run attempt was stopped short.
The Railroaders scored just under 2 minutes into the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run by Seth VanWagner. VanWagner ran in the two-point conversion and Garrett led 31-22 with 10:06 to play.
The two teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way. Clayton Fielden’s 1-yard scoring plunge with 1:49 to play clinched the victory for Garrett.
VanWagner rushed 19 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Railroaders, and Fielden rushed for 147 yards and two scored on 26 carries. Badger added 12 carries for 80 yards and a TD.
Camryn Holbrook rushed 15 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Lakeland. Isaacs ran 11 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and also completed 5-of-6 passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Garrett will play an NECC crossover game at Eastside next Friday while the Lakers will travel to Angola for a Big School division contest.
