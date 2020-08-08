FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis football team will have to wait until the spring to have a season after the NAIA made the decision to move all fall national championships to the spring of 2021.
Several former KPC Media area football players who are on the Cougars’ roster were impacted by this decision. A decision they saw coming.
“Of course, I was upset, don’t get me wrong. But at the same time, I feel like I was prepared more than anything because you were seeing schools around here like (the University of Indianapolis) and all of the Division III schools were canceling. I figured our time was coming,” Former East Noble wide receiver Dylan Hunley said.
Hunley, Andrew McCormick, Cade Erwin, Spencer Pattee, Tony Smith and incoming freshman Bailey Parker are all former Knights who hope to suit for Saint Francis in the spring.
“It’s a bummer. I’m ready to play. I just want to get back out there as soon as I can, but if NAIA thinks it’s best that we wait it out and it be safer then, I’m not going to be against that,” Parker said.
Other former players from the area on the roster include Lakeland graduates Eli Wallace and Hunter Clawson and Evan Eshbach of DeKalb.
“I thought (the decision) helps guarantee us a chance at playing for sure. I think it gives the world a chance to catch up with treatments or vaccines, trying to contain the virus more so that it’s a better environment to play in the spring,” Wallace said.
All USF competitions will observe updated precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. USF will continue to operate athletic competition under the guidelines and recommendations of the NAIA, the Crossroads League and the Mid-States Football Association.
The football team will have fall practices and possibly a scrimmage, but not official games. Volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country teams are expected to have fall contests as the Crossroads League continues with its plans for those sports.
“We are committed to providing the safest environment for our student-athletes to compete,” USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey said in a statement. “Moving our football schedule to the spring allows us to continue gaining insight and knowledge on how best to do that. We are excited that our student-athletes get the chance to compete this fall in many sports, while also looking toward NAIA championships and a football season in the spring.”
There were some positives that came out of this decision.
“It gives our freshman class more time to develop, get used to the system, bulk up and get ready to play,” Parker said.
Wallace said, “It felt like to me that we were kind of rushing. If we were going to play in the fall, I felt like we were going to show up and be like, ‘Yup, here’s the team, let’s go and hope for the best.’ I like the spring decision a lot.”
Workouts for the Cougars started in June, and their first official practice will be later this month. Right now, the work in the weight room is very limited. Hunley said the team has been mainly working out on the turf football field at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
Wallace said he’s enjoyed the workouts and feels like it will be beneficial for the Cougars in the spring. He thinks they will be a faster and a better conditioned team when the season rolls around.
“We’re going to prepare like there’s going to be a season. 100 percent,” Hunley said.
For Hunley and Wallace, if the spring season does get canceled, their college playing careers are done because they’re both seniors. Wallace said that there are scheduling conflicts for some seniors with classes or internships in the spring, and it will be difficult for them to play.
There was some doubt there would be a season at all for the Cougars, because there are other conferences and leagues around the country that are canceling their seasons all together.
“I was worried at first honestly because I wasn’t sure if they could even move it to the spring with logistics and facilities. I’m grateful that we have a second chance,” Wallace said.
The whole team is hopeful there will be a season in the spring.
“I’m very optimistic that we’ll have a season,” Parker said. “I think most of this will clear up by the spring. I feel like things will get better, and we’ll make strides and we’re bound to have a season.”
Hunley said, “It’s tough because there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s out of your control. At least we have a season still. That’s something to look forward to and train for.”
Even if there is a season, Wallace said players have to be mindful of their decisions over the next handful of months.
“You can’t have people making selfish decisions and going to places that could put them at risk. Because we may not have football this fall, but we’re planning on having some training and instead of a spring camp, it will be a fall camp,” Wallace said.
There is no date scheduled yet for USF’s intersquad scrimmage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.