KENDALLVILLE — It wasn't the home opener the Knights envisioned for the 2019 season.
Carroll, which received votes in Class 4A in the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, quickly swept East Noble (1-1) in three sets 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 on Wednesday night.
The Knights had trouble getting into their offense all night long against a strong service game by the Chargers (1-0). Carroll had multiple aces where East Noble was out of position, or just made it difficult to get the ball to the setter.
There were are few times the Knights were able to get the ball to setter Shayla Bowker and set up an attempt at the net, but the Chargers' defense was equally strong in digging out the ball and starting their offense.
East Noble quickly fell behind 6-2 in the first set before head coach Tyler Ferguson called his first timeout of the match. However, the Chargers kept taking advantage of errors made by the Knights and swiftly were ahead by double digits. Carroll went on to win the set 25-12.
The Chargers kept their foot on the gas to start the second set and were up 14-2 before Maddie Ritchie ended the scoring drought with a kill. A block later in the set by Morgan Walz fired up the EN crowd. Bowker and Alexis Kirchner scored kills in the second set, but they weren't enough to slow down Carroll.
The third set turned out to be the Knights' best set of the evening. They started to force more errors by the Chargers and kept pace with Carroll until the very end.
After a kill put Carroll up 11-6, the Knights hovered around that deficit for the next dozen points or so. Kirchner recorded another kill to make it 13-8, and Rachel Carlson hit an ace to cut the gap even closer to 16-13.
But the Chargers' talent took over and started to widen the gap with what worked all match long, their service game.
The junior varsity and freshmen matches were also sweeps in favor of the Chargers.
East Noble travels to Angola today for another non-conference match, starting at 6 p.m. with the junior varsity match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.