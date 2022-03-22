ALBION — Don’t worry about if Central Noble boys basketball head coach John Bodey has his team prepared for Saturday’s Class 2A State Championship against Providence.
Although, he might.
Before just about every game, Bodey will turn to his coaching staff and ask, “Do you think we’ve done everything to prepare? Do you think we’re ready?”
His assistants reaffirm that they are, because they know that he has done his part.
“He really prepares for every team we play. It doesn’t matter who it is or what the stakes are,” Central Noble assistant coach Ben Lemmon said Tuesday. “He gets after it and watches a lot of film on every player that gets in the game.”
Bodey is a film junky. He’s already watches six and a half hours of film on Providence and will probably log several more hours throughout the week.
“You have to do it to give your kids a chance. You’re cheating your kids if you don’t prepare,” Bodey said.
The rest of the coaching staff follows suit and pours over hours of videos. For the semi-state game against Carroll, Bodey said his staff was able to come up with their season stats (because they were not readily available on MaxPreps or anywhere else) by watching all of their games.
“He’s a detailed guy, and I think that calls for it at his work as the plant manager (at Carlex Glass in Ligonier). He’s got a hard work ethic. That’s instilled in him by his coaches when he was a kid and his family,” Lemmon said.
It’s not just watching hours of film, but it’s what follows, which is coming up with a game plan to beat your opponent. Then, what is equally important is the ability to adapt and have the willingness to make a change during the game. Bodey had to do that against Blackhawk Christian in the regional championship.
“Our matchups weren’t great early, but in a timeout, we had a list of suggestions to make this switch between three guys. He’s willing to make that in the midst of game that was pretty close at the time,” Cougar assistant coach Caleb Logan said. “He’s got a plan but is ready to make changes if need be.”
Bodey has had a plan to make a run to the state finals last season.
However, the plan fell short. But expectations grew.
The Cougars were too talented to just win conference championships and come up empty-handed in the postseason year after year.
So when Central Noble got their first sectional title since 2017, it was a weight that was pulling at him and his team for a year.
“You go through two years like that where you have a good team and think you’re the best, and for whatever reason you don’t get it done, that makes you think about that from March to March,” Lemmon said. “The next sectional couldn’t have come soon enough. I think he spent a lot of time thinking about that.”
And he did.
“It was the elephant on our back,” Bodey said. “We really thought we should have done this last year.”
Bodey liked his team’s chances against state champion Blackhawk Christian last year, even with Mr. Indiana Basketball and current Purdue Boilermaker Caleb Furst. But rival Churubusco slowed the game down in the sectional championship, and the Cougars couldn’t make enough shots.
“That stuck with all of us. I didn’t get over it until we beat Eastside in the sectional final. That’s all I thought about for a year,” Bodey said.
The pressure came from all angles.
“I know he didn’t like it for the kids, because for the most part, coaches get scrutinized in forums online from people who are never going to talk to you public,” Logan said. “Our kids hear about it on Twitter from everybody.”
“To finally get that knocked down and check that off the list and be able to put it behind us and move on, we can really focus on what’s next. It’s been really good for us,” Connor Essegian said.
“It was a mission accomplished sort of thing,” Lemmon said. “To follow that up with the last two weeks as been great as well.”
However, there’s still pressure, but it’s different kind of pressure.
“There’s still pressure to win,” Lemmon said.
Win on Saturday and all of those hours of preparation were time well spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.