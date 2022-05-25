EMMA — Prairie Heights ran into one of the best pitchers in the state in the first round of the Class 2A sectional at Westview on Wednesday.
Fairfield junior Alec Hershberger threw a five-inning no-hitter in the Falcons' 10-0 win over the Panthers (10-15).
“It was getting a command of his fastball early and his slider/curveball was getting strikes early,” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said. “When he gets that over with his fastball, it's so hard that you almost have to guess.”
Hershberger finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He allowed three Panthers to reach base all game.
“Nope. It wasn't fun at all,” Prairie Heights coach TJ Guthrie said. “The whole season has been fun. We had some younger guys battle at the plate and put the ball in play.”
On the other side, the Falcons (17-6) jumped on Heights starter Hunter Allen and chased him in 2 1/3 innings.
“We knew Allen was going to throw strikes. He only has five walks on the season. We saw him earlier in the year and threw effectively. He had a really good outing against Fremont and shut them down, so we knew we were going to get competitive and he was going to throw fastballs. We just jumped on his fastball and guys proved it up and down the lineup,” Kauffman said.
The Falcons opened the game with a three-run first inning. In the second, Keegan Miller doubled to start the inning and moved to third on single from Casey Murray. Luke Mast grounded into a double play but scored Miller on the play for the 4-0 lead.
Michael Slabaugh led off the top of third with a single for the Falcons, then Owen Miller bounced a two-run homer off the scoreboard to increase the lead to 6-0 and end Allen's day.
Jacob Graber finished off the game for the Panthers, throwing 2 2/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts.
Murray extended the lead by two more with a deep home run to center in the fourth. Then, three errors by Heights pushed across two more runs and a 10-0 advantage.
The Panthers were able to mix in their freshman and sophomores quite a bit this season and have high hopes for the future.
“I think we're ready to take the offseason seriously and compete next year. We improved our record from last year,” Guthrie said. “Prairie Heights hasn't seen a winning record in a long time, and we had a shot it but lost focus at the end of the year. We think we have a lot to build on for next year for sure.”
The Falcons will play the winner of Central Noble-LaVille in Saturday's first semifinal. The Cougars and Lancers were scheduled to play Wednesday but impending weather moved the game to Thursday with first pitch set for 6:15 p.m.
