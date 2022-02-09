KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Noah Perkins signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina, Ohio.
The coaching staff played a big part in Perkins choosing to play for the Lakers.
"Coach (Chad) Geier is a great guy, and coach (Montaous) Walton as well. I met coach (John) Bailey in Celina and loved it," Perkins said. "I qualified for a lot of scholarship money, and it's just a great atmosphere."
Perkins feels like he'll be able to fight in right away with rest of the roster.
"I met a few of their players, and they seem like hard workers. I feel like I can blend right in with them," Perkins said.
Perkins pitched and played in the field for East Noble last season. He plans on doing the same for Wright State University-Lake.
"I'll play third base, and I'll pitch for them as well. Anywhere else I'm needed, I'd say I'm versatile enough to play wherever," Perkins said.
Perkins plans on studying mechanical engineering while playing for the Lakers.
Before he heads to Celina in the fall, there's some work for him to do, especially in the weight room.
"I've been working out two or three times a day, but just hitting it harder to get bigger, stronger and faster to prepare myself for my freshman year," Perkins said.
Perkins was a part of the Knights' 15-game winning streak last season and finished up with a 21-7-1 record.
"Not every team has that capability. I'm glad to be a part of the program here," Perkins said.
