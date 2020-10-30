ELKHART — After a big win during the opening weekend of sectional play the West Noble Chargers were hoping to take a little momentum into Friday night’s game against Jimtown.
The two teams faced off in the Class 3A Sectional No. 26 semifinal game at Jimtown. The Jimmies took control of the game from their opening possession for a 38-0 win. With the win the Jimmies will host Mishawaka Marian next Friday night for the sectional championship.
The Chargers’ offense was led by sophomore running back Zachary Beers who had several big runs on the night. The Jimmies defense however didn’t allow the Chargers to put together enough plays in a row to make it into the end zone.
Beers had 19 carries for 118 yards.
The Chargers best play of the night came on a run from their side of the field when junior quarterback Kolby Knox broke free and took the ball down field. Knox was tripped up just short of the end zone by a Jimtown defender who stopped the touchdown. Knox fumbled the ball on the play and the Jimmies recovered in the end zone.
Knox had 12 carries for 129 yards and was 5-12 passing for 38 yards.
Leading the way for the Jimmies was Johntu Reed and Ethan Devol each with two touchdowns on the night. Reed scored on a 15 yard run in the first quarter and a 1 yard run in the third quarter. Devol scored on a 79 yard run in the second quarter and 1 yard run in the fourth quarter.
Junior Landon Buchanan also found the end zone for the Jimmies on a 1 yard run to cap off Jimtown’s scoring for the night. Senior Isaac Daniels added a 47 yard field goal in the first half and hit all of his extra points.
The Chargers look to improve next season as they only graduate nine seniors from this year’s squad.
