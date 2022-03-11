KENDALLVILLE — Nothing was going to keep Audrey Beiswanger on the sidelines.
Not even a back injury.
The East Noble sophomore gymnast is getting back to full strength at the right time as the season comes to a close Saturday at the IHSAA State Finals at Ball State's Worthen Arena in Muncie.
"I'm just really grateful because I didn't think I was going to be able at the beginning of the year. I wasn't able to compete a lot. I had some injuries going on. I have a back injury," Beiswanger said.
Even though she was banged up at the beginning of the season, the love for gymnastics was too strong to hold her down for long.
"I love this sports and can't stand to sit and watch," Beiswanger said. "I just tried to heal myself and start from there again."
Beiswanger said she's loved the sports since she was a little girl tumbling around the house.
"My parents never wanted me to do it, because they didn't want me to get hurt. I've just always loved it. It's fun for me, and I like having a goal and something to drive towards," Beiswanger said.
Gymnastics take a large toll on the body, and Beiswanger knows the risk she's taking by continuing to compete.
Doctors told her that if she continues to compete she'll feel like an 'old grandma' by the age of 25.
Beiswanger still isn't back to where she was skill-wise before the injury. Instead, she's had to perfect the lower set of skills. That's how she's been able to advance this far in the postseason.
"I had to start from square one and try to work my way up. Right now, I'm not doing my most difficult skills that I normally can do. I've just adapted to what I can do and fix my routines and perfected them to the point where I can be on that level again," Beiswanger said.
During her freshman season, she wasn't too far off from qualifying for state in the floor exercise, which was "heart-breaking" for her.
"This year, I just tried to clear my head and not be so intimidated, like I was last year," Beiswanger said. "I acted like I was the only one in the gym when I was doing my routines, which helps when you're clear-minded."
Beiswanger placed fifth in the floor exercise with a 9.25 last Saturday at the Huntington North Regional. She finished sixth on the beam at 9.375. But she had to wait until the end to see if she qualified for state.
"When she hit her routines, we were waiting. It went down to the last rotation for her to qualify in both of her events," East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. "Her routines were phenomenal last week. She deserves to be there."
Beiswanger is excited for the meet but hasn't put any expectations on herself.
"If I do that, the more I get stressed out and the worse I'll practice," Beiswanger said.
Because she's getting healthier, Beiswanger feels more energized during her floor routine. On the beam, she still wants to clean up the details on her routine.
Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m., with competition to start at 11:45.
Housholder told Beiswanger to soak every moment up this weekend and use the experience to fuel future runs to the state finals.
"It is a super cool experience and take it all in. Just enjoy it, because she's only a sophomore. So we'll be back there next year and back her senior year," Housholder said. "If it's meant to be this year and she's able to place, which she has the routines and skill to do, then awesome. If not, take it all in. It's an honor to get to this level."
