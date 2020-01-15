LIGONIER — Central Noble’s boys and girls basketball teams emerged winners of quarterfinal round games in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Wednesday.
The Cougar girls survived a horrid free-throw shooting performance to eliminate Garrett 38-35. Three players reached double figures as the Central Noble boys defeated West Noble 70-51 in the second game.
The Cougar girls will host Angola, a 51-25 winner over Churubusco, in the first game Friday. The Central Noble boys will play Churubusco, a 53-42 winner over Angola, in the second game.
Central Noble 38, Garrett girls 35
Central Noble led almost the entire game, and won despite a dismal 3-of-16 (19%) showing at the free throw line.
The teams just played Friday at Albion, with the Railroaders claiming that contest 42-38. In the rematch, the Cougars (10-6) trailed for all of about 50 seconds.
Garrett’s only lead of the night came on Nataley Armstrong’s three-pointer from the left wing with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in regulation.
Central Noble freshman Meghan Kiebel answered with a bomb of her own to put her team right back on top, 35-33.
In the final 33 seconds, the Cougars missed the front ends of three bonuses, and the first of a two-shot foul.
Garrett couldn’t capitalize, however.
With the Cougars leading 37-35 with 1.9 seconds left, Armstrong drew a foul on a drive. Her first shot was no good. Needing to miss the second shot for a possible rebound, her attempt didn’t draw iron, and Central Noble got the ball back.
Central Noble led 14-9 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime on the strength of double-digit offensive rebounds. Bridgette Gray gave her team a seven-point lead early in the second.
Garrett (13-5) got even on two free throws from Faith Owen and a three-point play by Bailey Kelham with 2:12 left in the half.
A rebound score by Lydia Andrews put the Cougars back on top, and she later scored in transition. Garrett’s Abby Weaver closed out the first-half scoring with a bucket in the paint. Central Noble led 20-18 at the break.
Neither team could score in the third until Andrews finally got a three to go down from the left wing with 2:51 left. Garrett’s Kelham answered with one of her own seconds later. Andrews knocked down a jumper to the right side of the key before the quarter ended with the Cougars up 27-24.
Early in the fourth, Kelham drove the lane and missed. Garrett coach Bob Lapadot felt there was contact on the play, but didn’t get the foul call he wanted. When he protested too much, he was given a technical foul.
Andrews made one of two free throws. On the ensuing possession, the Cougars scored to extend the lead to six.
One free throw from Morgan Ostrowski and a three-point play by Kelham with 5:02 to go cut the deficit to two, and Kelham tied it with two free throws with 3:43 to play.
Cougar freshman Madison Vice made a pretty reverse scoop shot under the bucket at the three-minute mark to make it 32-30.
Andrews led Central Noble with 12 points and Gray finished with 11.
Kelham paced Garrett with 15 points while Armstrong added 10.
Central Noble 70, West Noble boys 51
Junior Sawyer Yoder scored 24 points and sophomore Connor Essigian added 21.
West Noble got 23 points from senior Josh Gross and 10 each from junior Brockton Miller and senior Joel Mast.
The Cougars led 19-17 after a quarter and 35-30 at halftime. Central Noble outscored West Noble 35-21 in the final two quarters.
The first quarter featured nine three-pointers — five by Central Noble and four by West Noble.
Essigian’s rebound score and later three-point play midway through the second extended the Cougar lead to 30-21.
West Noble’s Brockton Miller stole the ball and scored before the halftime buzzer to cut the gap to 35-30.
Central Noble began to pull away in the third.
A baby hook shot by sophomore Logan Gard, followed by a transition basket by sophomore Ryan Schroeder pushed the advantage to 47-35 midway through the period. It was a 10-point game after three quarters.
Essigian scored his team’s first five points of the fourth, and Schroeder and Yoder added buckets as the lead grew to 62-43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.