LIGONIER — National Signing Day was exciting deep in the northeast corner of Indiana Wednesday. West Noble’s Brandon Pruitt was part of the excitement, backing up his commitment to Navy by signing a national letter of intent with the service academy.
Pruitt committed to the U.S. Naval Academy on July 22, which was a little over a week after making his initial commitment to Western Illinois. Pruitt said he changed his mind because he was excited about the opportunities that would present itself after school and playing football at Navy, like serving the U.S.A.
“I feel I fit in pretty well there,” Pruitt said. “I look forward to the opportunity. I like the coaching. It’ll be awesome to serve afterwards.”
Pruitt is entering that Naval experience with an open mind. He’s undecided on what he will study, and he’s not sure how he wants to serve. But he is definitely willing to explore in that environment to find out what he likes and does not like. He said he can serve internships every summer he is enrolled to find his niche.
“If I don’t like submarines, I can try something else,” Pruitt said. “It’ll be fun. I’ll be really busy.”
Navy recruited Pruitt as a linebacker. He was specifically recruited by first-year linebackers coach P.J. Volker. Pruitt looks forward to working with and growing under Volker and Brian Newberry, who is completing his first season as Navy’s defensive coordinator.
Pruitt wreaked havoc once again this fall in helping the Chargers arguably enjoy their best football season in school history. West Noble had its first undefeated regular season in football since 1981 and won a sectional game before losing to state power Mishawaka Marian in a Class 3A sectional semifinal game.
Pruitt made 101 total tackles, including 75 solos, 30 for loss and 12 quarterback sacks. He forced eight fumbles and recovered five of them.
On offense, he rushed for 1,504 yards at a little over seven yards per carry and scored 15 total touchdowns.
Pruitt said the work ethic he developed at West Noble will serve him well at Navy.
“It was awesome,” Pruitt said of the West Noble experience. “We worked together to strive to be better. I enjoyed the group of guys I played with.”
Pruitt was not able to sit back and watch the prestigious Army-Navy game Saturday afternoon because of his basketball commitments at West Noble. The Chargers played at Churubusco Saturday night.
Pruitt said he had a ticket to go to the game in Philadelphia. He only watched a few plays on television.
