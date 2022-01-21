BENTON — In the past couple of years, the rivalry between Westview and Fairfield in boys basketball has been rather one-sided, with the Warriors having won four straight dating back four seasons.
After Saturday night’s overtime showdown, the Falcons ended their losing streak against Westview on their home court in front of a packed crowd, defeating the Warriors 35-33 in a game that was a defensive battle throughout.
It became clear in the first quarter when, with Westview leading 8-5, both teams went on a nearly four-minute scoring drought before Westview’s Brady Yoder hit a three, his second of the game, with 38 seconds left in the period.
Fairfield’s drought was even longer, as it scored at the 4:49 mark of the first quarter, but wouldn’t score again until a pair of free throws by Lincoln Penrose with 4:16 remaining in the second.
By then, Westview (5-6, 3-3 NECC) had taken a 14-5 lead, though the free throws by the Falcons began a 6-0 run. It included a 3-pointer by Connor Wright, his second game since returning from a concussion, and a free throw from Tyson Frey to cut the game to three.
The defense remained suffocating after halftime, though both teams had by then found their rhythms on the offensive side of the ball. Nevertheless, neither team managed to score in the final three minutes of the third quarter.
At the start of the fourth, Fairfield trailed by three, but not for long, as Owen Miller knocked down a three to tie the game, followed by another from Caleb Wright and a basket by Frey to take a 29-24 lead that nearly caused the roof to explode.
A basket by Westview’s Luke Helmuth cut the game to three. The Warriors had a chance to cut it to one, but Mason Yoder was called for a charging foul.
The Warriors got the ball back and with 36.8 seconds remaining, drew a foul on Connor Wright that resulted in a basket and a free throw by Mason Yoder to tie the game and force overtime.
In overtime, Fairfield (7-5, 4-1) struck first on a basket by Braedon Helms with 1:47 remaining, forcing a response by Mason Yoder 15 seconds later to tie the game right back up.
Then, with a minute remaining, Frey hit two free throws, and then two more with 21 seconds left to put the Falcons up for good.
Westview has a quick turnaround as it travels to play Garrett tonight.
Fairfield girls 48,
Westview 30
For the girls, the Warriors kept the game close for the better part of two quarters, before a 15-3 run by the Falcons late in the second put them down 31-17 at halftime and effectively helped Fairfield improve to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the NECC.
After trailing 6-0 to start the game, Westview rallied with seven straight points to lead the Falcons, who were without senior guard Brooke Sanchez due to injury.
Although Fairfield closed the quarter with another 6-0 run, the Warriors wouldn’t give up easily, with junior Sara Lapp putting the Warriors back into the game to only be down 19-16 before the third run by the Falcons at the end of the second quarter put the game out of reach.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Lapp with 16 points, followed by Hope Bortner with 10.
For Fairfield, Brea Garber led the Falcons with 16 points. Kaylee Dillon and Bailey Willard each had 10 points.
Westview (6-15, 1-8) closes out the regular season Thursday when it hosts Eastside for senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.