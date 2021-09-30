EMMA — The West Noble boys are peaking at the perfect time.
The Chargers (11-4, 5-1 NECC) defeated rival Westview 6-0 on Thursday and grabbed a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship. West Noble shared the title with the Warriors (11-5, 5-1).
“It means a lot, especially because we have the state tournament next week. It’s great to hit that peak right when we need it,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said.
The Chargers took an early lead after Henry Torres was taken down in the box while charging the net and was awarded a penalty kick. Torres took the kick and scored.
Less than 10 minutes later, Eric Galarza took a corner kick and hit it towards the back post. Julio Macias played the kick perfectly and put his head on the ball for the goal.
The lead was nearly increased a few minutes later when Torres took a free kick 10 yards outside the box on the left side. He drilled the shot off the right post.
The Warriors’ best chance at cutting into the lead came with seven minutes left in the first half. Sam Gutierraz had a breakaway opportunity, but his close-range shot was kick saved by freshman keeper Christian Rodriguez-Guzman.
West Noble quickly moved towards the other end of the field and Galarza played a through ball up the middle to Torres, who beat his defender and the Westview keeper the ball. Torres put a touch on the ball and pushed it over the goalie and into the net.
Westview had two really good opportunities to get on the board in the first few minutes of the second half. Gutierraz had another short shot on the right side, but missed just wide. A minute later, Gramm Egli took a free kick just outside the box and was also just wide of the target.
Galarza kept getting his teammates involved and passed to Alexandro Liera in the middle of the field. The junior took a strong shot, which hit off the gloves of the keeper and into the goal. Galarza assisted on Macias’ next goal for his fourth assist of the night.
Bradyn Barth scored the final goal for the Chargers.
West Noble made a conscious effort to change how they trained before the season. It’s paid off with NECC tournament and regular season titles.
“In the preseason we really focused on conditioning, because we knew last year that’s what we struggled with. We tried to hit it really hard and just a lot of changes and rotations of players,” Zamarripa said. “My staff has done a great job this year and how far we’ve come this year.”
The confidence of the Chargers is also building, which makes them dangerous going into the sectional play next week.
“We’re confident. Last year, we lacked conditioning and confidence. I think this year we’re really confident,” Zamarripa said. “With us peaking, I think it’s great going into the state tournament.”
