LAGRANGE — The scores for Garrett and Lakeland on Thursday night were few and far between, but when it mattered most the Railroaders got the job done.
Garrett (2-1, 2-0 NECC) beat Lakeland 1-1 (4-1) after the game went to penalty kicks, where the Railroaders scored four to only once by the Lakers.
The first two goals of the game, and the only two scored in regulation, were scored in the first 20 minutes. After that, neither team was able to find the back of the net, even in the two overtime periods, which lead to penalty kicks.
After Garrett's Creigh Dawson buried the first, his keeper Kaleb Samons came up huge with a save to give their team the early lead.
Both teams made kicks in the next round. Then, after Kenan Kennedy made it 3-1 Garrett, Samons blocked another penalty kick, which meant the Railroaders only needed one more the seal the win. Josh Thursh stepped up next to take the shot. The sophomore punched it in to give his team the road win and their second conference win.
"What I saw mostly was a lot of toughness and a lot of heart," Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. "That's three games in four days, and it goes to two overtimes and PKs. Lakeland played very well. That was a great game for this early in the season."
Samons finished the game with six saves before the two during penalty kicks.
"He was awesome," Klopfenstein said. "Kaleb's had a very interesting career at Garrett. He came in as a goalie. He played a couple of year in the field, now he's back in goal. He just been a blessing to have in the program the last four years."
Kennedy put Garrett up 1-0 in the first two minutes of the game. His goal came after a foul was called outside of the box. The junior nailed the free kick for the early score.
Midway through the first half, the Lakers answered with a goal off the foot of Fabian Garduno, who was assisted by Caedan Caballero.
"We played tough. We didn't stay on our game and play the gameplan, moving the ball around," Lakeland coach Joe Miller said. "(We) let (Garrett) get in our heads. We lost control a little bit, and they got us."
Miller's team did draw four yellow cards on Thursday. A few of them were called because of players voicing their frustrations.
"They were not letting the refs call the game, thinking they have to take control of the game, instead of letting the refs do their job," Miller said of his players.
Klopfenstein's voice was also heard around the field early on Thursday, but it was directed at his players to do something they weren't doing very well, which was passing the ball.
"We have way too much dribbling. But we'll work on it. We'll get there. I'll keep screaming until it stops," Klopfenstein said. "We're just a lot better when we don't do that."
Garrett travels to Woodlan on Tuesday.
Miller saw the same thing from his team, as well as a few other things to work on before NorthWood comes to town on Monday.
"Just the ball movement, controlling our emotions and making sure we're finishing," Miller said. "The defense did a good job. We just let that one free kick get in there and that was it."
