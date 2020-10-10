FORT WAYNE — Westview’s tennis season came to an end at the hands of a dominating Spartan squad in Saturday’s semi-state dual at Homestead, 5-0.
“To win, we knew our level would absolutely have to be raised quite a bit, and theirs would have to drop,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
Though the Warriors knew they were coming in as the underdogs, they fought through the last set in every match.
“We competed. Our players didn’t give up,” Miller said. “All of this is was a really good experience and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Isaiah Hostetler battled hard in the No. 1 singles match against Homestead’s Thaddeus Dressel in a match that extended long past the others.
Though he fell 6-3, 6-3, the set was filled with long volleys.
“I knew he was a good player,” Isaiah Hostetler said. “I came in with the mentality that I had nothing to lose. He’s obviously better than me, but all I could do was play as hard as I could.”
The sophomore said he lost some steam partway through the match.
“I was getting tired in the middle of the second set. We had some long rallies in some games. But I kept trying to get every ball,” he said.
The No. 2 doubles duo of Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers put up a fight, falling 6-3, 6-1 to Homestead’s Sebastian Cowan and Alex Graber in a match that started competitively.
“We played pretty good in the first set, but struggled in the second,” Brandenberger said.
“We knew we’d be the underdogs but we tried to get as many games as we could,” Rogers said.
Brandenberger, a senior, is pleased with how is career with the Warriors has finished.
“It feels pretty good going to semi-state back to back,” he said.
In No. 2 singles, Elijah Hostetler fell 6-0, 6-1 to Homestead’s Andrew Meier, and Brennan Beachy lost 6-2, 6-1 to Spartan Jared Sagan in No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler lost 6-2, 6-1 to Homestead’s Landon Sather and Tim Steiner.
Homestead advances to the state finals at Carmel next weekend, facing the hosts in the opening round.
