GOSHEN — A scoreless third quarter was too much for East Noble to overcome in its first game of the Goshen Holiday Tournament on Friday night.
The Knights (0-3) were outscored 9-0 in the third period, but rallied back to within five points in the final seconds. However, the comeback fell short in a 50-45 loss to the host Redhawks (6-1). The Knights play Fairfield in the consolation game today at Goshen at 6 p.m.
East Noble was 0-for-14 during the third quarter and had multiple shots that went in-and-out of the basket.
“I think in that third quarter we had four or five really good looks. We just couldn’t get them to go down,” East Noble head coach Ryan Eakins said. “We’ve played against that trap. We were playing with three guys who were tentative and that led to being stagnant and lack of movement.”
The scoring drought lasted from Nate Dickson’s free throw with 1:53 left in the second quarter to Brooks Miller’s free throw with 6:52 left in the game, which equated to 11 minutes and one second of scoreless basketball for East Noble and an 18-point lead for Goshen.
The Redhawks played zone for most of the game but switched to a 1-3-1 zone to close off the middle of the floor, which East Noble was getting to with ease in the first half. But the Knights still saw shots from Hayden Jones, Gage Ernsberger and Dickson all rattle around the rim and fall out.
“Lots of times your offense feeds off your defense, and it was happening for both teams at that point, in a good way for them and a bad way for us,” Eakins said.
East Noble turned it around mentally and offensively in the fourth quarter and finished the game on a 16-3 run. Goshen struggled to close out the game at the free-throw line, going 5-of-10 in the last two minutes.
The Knights’ struggles on offense was due to shots not falling but also some hesitancy among some of the inexperienced players. Eakins hopes that goes away as the season goes along.
“Even though we’ve got seniors playing, a lot of them have never played varsity basketball before. So they’ve never seen a trap or experienced it like that,” Eakins said. “Tonight, we saw a team that was more skilled than we were. We just have guys that need a little bit more experience to get comfortable in there.
“We don’t have five guys that are going to be able to knock down corner threes in that situation. We don’t have five guys that are going to be able to penetrate and get to the lane, so we have to be selective with what we do and try to get the basketball to the right areas.”
Jones, a player who is very experienced for the Knights, led them with 25 points, including 18 in the first half. He was able to drive around his defender multiple times and get into the lane for a few floaters and fadeaway shots.
“Hayden put us on his shoulders and carried us,” Eakins said. “I thought he played really, really well. He hit some tough shots, but he was getting better shots tonight in the first half than he got last week. That was good for him.”
The 1-3-1 zone made it hard for Jones to get into the lane and score near the rim in the second half. But as the offense settled down, he was able to find a few open spots on the floor. He assisted on back-to-back scores by Miller in the final seconds to cut the lead to five, 48-43, with 13.4 left. Miller finished with seven points and three assists.
The Redhawks got two free throws to fall after Miller’s bucket to put East Noble away.
The Knights had the lead a few times in the first half. There were five lead changes in the first 16 minutes. Jones scored all 18 of his first-half points consecutively in between two baskets made by Dickson.
East Noble’s biggest lead was three after a steal by Max Bender that led to a score from Jones with 5:45 left in the second quarter.
