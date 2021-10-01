LIGONIER — The Northeast Corner Big School Division title runs through LaGrange.
Lakeland (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big) defeated West Noble 14-11 on Friday night, setting up a conference championship game against Fairfield, which beat Garrett 16-7 on Friday. Both the Lakers and Falcons sit a 2-1 in conference play and the rest of the teams has two losses.
“That’s everything we’ve worked for. These kids deserve it. They played their tails off all season and put us in this position. They deserve it. We have one more to do,” Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea said. “We host the NECC championship on our field. Who thought it would have been us and Fairfield?”
The Lakers won in large part because of their defense on Friday night. An interception by Caleb Sellers on the first drive set up Lakeland’s first touchdown. Sellers returned the pick of Drew Yates to the West Noble 28-yard line.
“They just outplayed us. That’s all it is,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “You have to make plays and we didn’t.”
A pass from Deion Marshall to Mark Berlew for 10 yards, then a 9-yard run by Khamron Malaivanh to the one was enough for Marshall to punch it in the end zone on a QB sneak. The extra point was missed and Lakeland led 6-0 less than four minutes into the game.
West Noble chewed up a lot of yards and clock on its next drive but stalled inside the 20. Julio Macias came on and drilled a 32-yard field goal to cut the lead in half.
“They got us with the pass, but that’s kind of what we were giving them. Our defense did a great job of playing together and playing for each other. They tackled very well, and we made them earn every yard,” O’Shea said. “That’s what you have to do against this offense, and we have to do it again next week.”
Both teams struggled to sustain a drive the rest of the half. After an interception by Kolby Knox, West Noble was stopped just beyond midfield and let Macias attempt a 55-yard field goal that fell well short of the target.
The Charger defense tightened in the second half when they need to. Lakeland drove to the 10-yard line on the opening possession of the second half but was stopped on fourth down.
Three plays later, West Noble fumbled and was picked up by Berlew at the Charger 33.
Lakeland moved into the red zone but once again were turned away on fourth down. But history repeated itself, and West Noble lost the ball on the turf. There was a mad scramble for the ball, and after it rolled into the end zone, the Lakers’ Hunter Miller recovered it for the touchdown. After Malaivanh converted on the two-point conversion, Lakeland led 14-3 with 10:29 left.
“When you’re playing a freshman and a sophomore, you’re going to have a few of those. That’s a sophomore at quarterback and a freshman running back that maybe weren’t ready for this yet,” Mawhorter said.
West Noble was able to move the ball with some success in the fourth quarter. The Chargers went to the air with Drew Yates scrambling and finding open receivers. Once in scoring range, Zach Beers punched it in for the score. Yates passed to Beers on the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game with 1:02 left.
On the onside kick, Lakeland recovered and ran out the clock.
Malaivanh finished with 13 carries for 94 yards, and Sellers had 25 yards on seven attempts.
For West Noble, Yates was 12-for-21 for 126 yards. He also rushed for 32 yards on five attempts. Seth Pruitt had 18 rushes for 58 yards, and Beers ran for 41 yards on 16 carries.
