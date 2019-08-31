KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat Blackhawk Christian 3-2 Saturday morning.
The Braves got their goals late in the first half from seniors Andrew Sheron and Ethan McKown. The Knights (4-1) trailed despite outshooting Blackhawk 11-4 in the first 40 minutes.
“We had a tough first half,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said. “The quality of play was average, but we just couldn’t finish.
“During halftime, we talked about the positives in the game and what we needed to do to win,” he continued. “I switched up some key players into different positions and we scored three in the second half.”
Freshman Junior Pita scored two goals for the Knights, and senior Michael Klein tallied on a free kick. Ben Jansen and Darron Donat each had an assist.
East Noble peppered the Blackhawk Christian goal. Senior goalkeeper Ethan Wappes made 11 saves for the Braves (0-5-1).
The Knights also did well defensively in the second half, said Hood.
“Our defense did a great job of keeping on their half, and we closed the gaps in the middle of the field that caused our loss against Huntington North,” Hood said.
East Noble won the junior varsity contest 2-1 to stay undefeated on the season. EN had goals from Ghamdan Awas and Josue Salazar.
The Knight teams will host DeKalb on Tuesday in a Northeast 8 Conference match, starting at 5 p.m.
GIRLS
West Noble 6, East Noble 1
In Ligonier, sophomore Neyda Macias continued her scoring barrage with three goals to lead the Chargers to their fourth straight win to start the season.
Macias now has 18 goals on this young season.
Sherlyn Torres had two goals and an assist for West Noble, and Alondra Sosa had a goal and two assists. Jessica Romo and Ellianna Villareal each had an assist.
Jacqueline Delgado and Erika Ibarra each made a save in goal for the Chargers.
Lacie Stanley scored the lone Knight goal on an assist from Kim Li.
In the JV match, East Noble topped West Noble 2-0. Sydnee Smith Smith and Leslie Solis scored for the Knights. Aubree Speicher and Ashlynn Diehl each had an assist.
In other area action Saturday, Garrett won at home over Heritage 3-0 and Central Noble lost 6-1 at home to Bethany Christian. Meghan Kiebel scored for the Cougars.
