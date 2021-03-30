ALBION — Central Noble pitcher Jenica Berkes worked her way out of numerous jams Tuesday night to shut out Bremen 3-0 in the season opener.
Berkes finished the game with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Her first instance with traffic on the base paths came in the first inning. The Lions had runners at second and third with one out, but Berkes sat down the next two Bremen batters.
“In the first inning, she got behind on a couple of batters unfortunately, but she worked her way out of that and found her groove. There’s no stopping her when she’s in the mindset,” Central Noble coach Taylor Amber said.
The Cougars were able to give Berkes a lead in the bottom of the first. Berkes singled to left then was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Marker. Berkes scored on the next play, which was a sac fly to right field by Breanna Waikel.
Back in the circle, Berkes faced a similar situation in the second, but again, she was able to strike out two in a row to escape unscathed.
She allowed just two runners over the next two innings while picking up four more putouts.
In the bottom of the fourth, Central Noble added another run and it started with a walk by Waikel. Abby Hile came in to run for Waikel and ended up scoring on a hard single to right by Libby Goldey.
Hile was involved on the next scoring play for the Cougars as well. In the fifth, Hile laced a single down the left-field line to bring around Berkes from second and make it a 3-0 game.
“I liked a lot, but have a lot of things to work on. Coming out against Bremen, they’re always a tough team, we came out strong, put the bat on the ball, put them in some tough situations and were aggressive on the base paths,” Amber said.
Berkes started the sixth with another strikeout and a flyout to right. Then, the bottom of the Lions’ order was able to reach base on a couple of tough plays for the Cougar defense to make. A walk with by Katie Moyer loaded the bases for Bremen, but Berkes was able to put three straight strikes past Nora Smessaert for the third out.
The Lions had two more reach in the top of the seventh, but Berkes struck out Ellia Foster for her 14th strikeout to end the game.
