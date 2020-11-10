KENDALLVILLE — It took the East Noble girls basketball team about a quarter to get going against Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday night. Once they figured some things out and made some adjustments, the Knights shut down the Saints to win 48-31.
The Knights (2-1) opened the game with a basket from Carly Turner, then Bishop Dwenger scored the next 10 points, mostly off of East Noble turnovers. The Saints (0-1) had six steals in the first quarter.
East Noble was able to cut the lead down to seven, 14-7, by the end of the first quarter with a three-pointer from Anna Becker.
“With this team a big thing is confidence. They have the ability to absolutely shut teams down with their quickness,” East Noble head coach Shawn Kimmel said. “No matter how much we talk about it, they still have to go out and do it. Because we started hitting some shots, we started getting some confidence. Dwenger came out fast. They were ready for their first game, give them credit.”
East Noble had a double-digit run of its own to close out the second quarter. Avan Beiswanger started the 12-0 run with basket to cut the lead to three with 2:47 left. She finished with 10 points and three steals.
Kylie Garton scored three of the next five points and assisted on a shot from Turner to make it 25-20. Bree Walmsley ended the run and the half with a steal and score to make it 27-20 at the half. Garton ended up with nine points, and Turner finished with 10.
“We started the game off in a zone offense that we were trying to get some post feeds in. (Bishop Dwenger) was really pressuring the ball so we went into a zone offense that opens the middle up more and allowed us to get more dribble penetration, attack and make them defensively get off their zone spots,” Kimmel said.
Bishop Dwenger kept the lead at six, 31-25, with a basket from Rachel McCarthy. However, East Noble had another run in them and opened up its lead to double digits quickly after two scores from Garton and a pair of free throws from Beiswanger.
Grace Patton hit three of four free tosses and Walmsley had another steal and score to finish the third quarter on an 11-2 run that made it 42-27 East Noble.
The Knights put the clamps down on the defensive end in the fourth quarter, allowing just four more points by the Saints while the East Noble offense worked the ball and ran down the clock to seal the win.
Karly Kirkpatrick finished with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal to go with her two points.
Maggie Cheever and Lexi Linder each had 10 points for Bishop Dwenger, and Cheever added 11 rebounds.
East Noble’s next game is at Concordia next Tuesday.
