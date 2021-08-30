EMMA — The 17th-ranked Westview Warriors swept West Noble 5-0 on Monday in a Northeast Corner Conference boys tennis match, but the Chargers didn’t go down easily.
Westview had to rally in a couple of spots and never ran away cleanly in any set.
“It’s good to get a little bit of a push, especially for some of our varsity guys because it’s not going to be a cake walk,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “We need to be excited to play every match regardless of the opponent.”
The match that featured the most back and forth was at No. 1 doubles. The Warriors’ Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz took the first set 6-2, then Braydon Bohde and Nevin Phares of West Noble pushed the second set to a tiebreaker, which they took 7-5.
In the third set, Phares and Bohde were up 3-2 before Rogers and Schwartz won four of the next five games to take the set 6-4.
“They’ve had several matches where we’ve got off to a not so great start and came back,” Miller said of Rogers and Schwartz.
Miller said the duo needs to keep finding success and that will push them over the hump.
The rest of the matches were settled in two sets. Isaiah Hostetler won his No. 1 singles match over Chris Miller 6-2, 6-2. Elijah Hostetler was victorious at No. 2 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win over West Noble’s Nate Shaw, and at No. 3 singles Brennan Beachy won over Luke Schermerhorn 6-4, 6-2.
The Warriors’ Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles over JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw.
Even in a sweep, West Noble competed and gave the area’s best team a run for its money.
“I felt like we played one of our better matches of the year. That was nice to see. I felt like the guys were ready to come in and play their hardest and see what we could do. I saw some good things out there,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.