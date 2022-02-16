LAGRANGE — Lakeland wrestlers Ben Miller and Keegan Schlabach both believe that they can do great this this weekend at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals.
The Laker duo will both compete in the second session of the first round on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Miller (45-4) opens the 145-pound bracket against Knox senior Gunnar Krause, who is 25-7.
“He’s going to be tough, like everybody else on Friday night. I just have to go in there and wrestle my match,” Miller said.
At 126 pounds, Schlabach (39-9) takes on Brownsburg senior Braden Haines (35-7) in the first round.
“I know I got a good draw, and it’s a very winnable match,” Schlabach said.
Both Miller and Schlabach believe they have to be the ones who dictate the pace of the match in order to be successful.
“I’m good in certain positions and have to work from those positions, not get out of the those positions, work my normal attacks and create my openings that I know I’m good at,” Miller said. “I have to get to my offense and hold position.”
“I have to constantly work my moves and not let them get a chance to react to what they want to do and keep up pressure for the whole match,” Schlabach said.
Both Lakeland wrestlers are making their first trip to the state finals. Both knew that their time would come eventually.
“I knew sooner or later if I focused on that, this would come, this opportunity would arise. When it does, I’ll be ready for it,” Miller said.
Schlabach said, “Over the summer, I really focused on being more mentally and physically prepared. That was my main struggles going into my freshman and sophomore years. I just capitalized in key matches that I wouldn’t have last year.”
Miller has expectations of making the podium.
“For me, it’s just believing in my ability. I’ve put in the work and the time. It’s just believing that I can. I’m able and just have to go out there and execute and believe I can get this done,” Miller said.
Schlabach said nobody expected him to make it this far, but he knows he has big contingent of believers in his teammates, coaches and family behind him.
“I just have to focus on believing in myself,” Schlabach said.
