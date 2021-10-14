MISHAWAKA — The West Noble boys soccer team outlasted the rain and Bremen 3-2 to the Class 2A regional semifinal at Mishawaka Marian High School Thursday.
The Chargers (16-4) scored two goals in the second half and had to hold off a late charge by the Lions (16-3-1) to earn the victory.
“I barely have a voice right now. That's what you expect from a regional semifinal. It's intense. Bremen is a tough team, and we knew they were going to be tough from the get-go,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said.
After being tied 1-1 at halftime, the Chargers were in control and were creating plenty of scoring chances.
Five minutes into the second half, Henry Torres had nice run into the box but was turned away by the Bremen keeper. The rebound shot by Bradyn Barth was kicked away by a Lion defender.
A few minutes later, Torres made another deep run into the box, but this time he sent a short cross in front of the goal. A mad scramble ensued until the ball came to the feel of Brian Diaz, who was able to get off a shot and into the goal to take the 2-1 lead.
“This year, we've been playing a lot more like a team, and I told the guys, 'At this point, I don't care who scores. I'm going to do my job on the wing and assist you guys,'” Torres said.
“We noticed Henry was being man-marked by one of their centerbacks. We made a quick switch. We switched him on the other side, and that's where the goal came. I think it was smart move and it was noticed by my assistants,” Zamarripa said.
The Lions nearly answered a few moments later with a shot from Alistair Byrd, but West Noble's Christian Rodriguez came up with the timely save.
With 12 minutes left in the match, West Noble was looking for some insurance and almost got it after Eric Galarza played a short through ball to Barth, whose shot bounced of the crossbar.
Just under seven minutes to go, Alex Liera sent a corner kick but it was too long. Zachary Huff chased it down on the other sideline and sent it back into the box. Julio Macias got his head on it to knock it down right to Torres, who delivered a missile into the back of the net.
“I was just there in the right position. I was waiting for that goal. I knew it was coming,” Torres said.
“Through the season one of our weaknesses was set pieces and we worked and worked and worked hard at it. I'm just glad we got a goal off a corner kick. It was great,” Zamarripa said.
Bremen got a late goal from Hudson Fox, but West Noble was able to keep the equalizer from happening.
The Lions controlled the pace for the first 15 minutes of the match. They were rewarded with in the 17th minute with a score from Jonathan Flores.
“They were on us and cornered us a little bit, but once we got the rhythm and the nerves shook off a little bit, I think we were able to come back from it,” Zamarripa said.
West Noble tied it up with less than nine minutes remaining in the first half when Liera's cross went off the head of Macias then off the foot of Barth and into the net.
The Chargers came up empty in every way during the 2020 season. They changed that this season and look to added more hardware to the trophy case on Saturday.
“I think it means a lot, especially with a tough year that we had last year. We didn't win anything and we weren't used to that, so it was a rude awakening for us,” Zamarripa said. “This group is talented but just had a tough year. We had COVID going on then we had the death of one of our players (Anthony Reyes). It just means so much to a lot of our players. We wish he was here with us. He's our 12th man every time.”
