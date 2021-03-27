LIGONIER — Scoring runs was not a problem for West Noble in a doubleheader sweep of South Bend Riley on Saturday.
The Chargers (3-0) defeated the Wildcats by scores of 11-6 and 17-7, and the second win came in five innings.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Riley opened the game with a two-run homer from Emma Meert.
West Noble responded with a five-run inning in the bottom of the first. A dribbler in front of the plate by Hailey Moser was just enough for Tori Franklin to sprint across the plate for the first Charger run.
The next batter, Taytlynn Forrer, took the next pitch from Meert and blasted it over the left field fence for a three-run home run and a 4-2 lead.
Angela Caldwell brought around Lily Nelson with a single later in the inning to increase the lead to 5-2.
The Wildcats had their own answer via the long ball. With two outs in the top of the second, Avianna Heilman drilled the second two-run home run by the visitors and it cut the lead down to one.
But of course, the Chargers responded with another crooked number and it was another long blast by Forrer that plated multiple runs. Forrer drove a double off the bottom of the fence to score Moser and Kacee Click for the 8-4 lead. The lead was extended to five after Nelson scored Forrer with hard single up the middle.
Forrer finished five runs batted in, and Nelson had two.
The next two innings were simpler with both teams going down in order. But the Wildcats made one last effort to cut into the lead in the top of the fifth. With two outs, the Wildcats scored two runs and had the bases loaded before Franklin relieved Click in the circle and struck out the first batter she saw to end the threat.
Click tossed 4 2/3 innings, struck out seven, walked four and gave up six runs. Franklin didn’t allow the Wildcats to reach base the rest of the game and had a pair of strikeouts.
In the second game of the day, Click went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, and Nelson was 1-of-2 with a home run, which was a part of a four-run first inning for West Noble.
Moser was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored.
The Chargers scored multiple runs in each of the five innings of the second game.
In the circle, Franklin tossed five innings, struck out nine, walked five and gave up five earned runs.
Westview 7, Wawasee 2
In Emma, Warrior pitcher Alexys Antal had a perfect game going into the top of the seventh, but a double by Wawasee’s Hailey Allen ended the junior’s chance of blanking the visitors.
Antal finished with 15 strikeouts in the circle.
Hailee Caldwell had a two-run double in the third inning to increase Westview’s lead from to 2-0 to 4-0.
