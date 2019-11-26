KENDALLVILLE — To say this year’s East Noble receiving corps is dangerous would be an understatement.
What makes them such a dangerous group is opposing teams can’t just game plan to stop one, because another two or three will beat you. Even if one is having an off night, there’s plenty of options for quarterback Bailey Parker to throw to.
“Of course, we always feel dangerous,” Parker said.
“They’re all so athletic. All of them bring something different to the table. Some of them got height, some of them got speed, some of them are really agile, but all of them can catch the ball. That’s what makes them dangerous,” East Noble receivers coach Bret Sible said.
Before the season East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said at media day that this was “the best receiving corps I’ve ever had.”
Hayden Jones, a first team All-Northeast 8 Conference selection, leads the team with 73 catches, 1,190 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those numbers are increased by a wide margin from last season, a year in which he missed the first three games and only had one touchdown grab.
He made sure in the offseason to make incremental improvements in his game to be one of the best receivers in northeast Indiana.
“The way he’s taken it to a whole other level is he’s focused on the little things that we worked on in the offseason,” Sible said. “Just getting a little bit more separation in routes to get himself a little more open. The timing aspect between him and Bailey is outstanding. You can tell they’ve been playing since they were in the youth leagues.”
The connection between quarterback and wide receiver is also there between Parker and Gage Ernsberger, who said the receiving corps has been working since March to get their timing down. But it goes back farther than that.
“We’ve been playing with each other since we were in first or second grade,” Ernsberger said. “We know exactly what we want. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses so it’s perfect.”
Ernsberger, a two-time state qualifier in the high jump, uses his 6-foot-4 frame to box out defensive backs and high-point fades in the corner of the end zone. He has 45 receptions for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
The entire season Parker has stressed the trust he has for his receivers. That trust doesn’t go away even when games aren’t playing out in East Noble’s favor. In the semi-state game against Hobart, Parker and his receivers struggled to connect multiple times early on, but Parker still had the confidence in his guys to make plays.
“Just the way they keep their heads up. I might not be passing them the best balls but they still trust in me when I’m not at my best. I know I can have their trust, and all I have to do is put it up and they’ll go get it,” Parker said.
Each individual receiver has been crucial throughout the postseason. In the regional championship against Mississinewa, Ernsberger had six catches for 61 yards and one touchdown, which was a one-handed grab with a defender draped all over him. Against Hobart, Jones has a season-high 139 yards on seven receptions.
“They want the ball,” Amstutz said. “Sometimes that’s frustrating as a coach a little bit, but they want the ball. Then, you see Friday night against Hobart just when things are looking down and a guy says throw me the ball and is ready to make plays. Against Mississinewa, it was Gage. Gage steps up and has a couple huge, spectacular plays. Friday night, it was Hayden stepping up and making outrageous plays.”
An added element to the Knights’ offense has been the emergence of sophomore Nick Munson, who hasn’t been playing like a sophomore. He has 51 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns and had a season-best nine catches for 84 yards last Friday.
“It’s tremendous. Anytime you can see a sophomore get that much playing time and be able to come through and make big time plays in big time moments, that’s huge,” Sible said.
“People like Nick or Hayden, they can pull two defensive backs on them and take the time to guard them. That can open up the run game or other receivers, and they know that’s their job and is great if they have two defenders on them,” Parker said.
Sophomore tight end Brett Christian has also been another underclassman that has grown by leaps and bounds this season and turned into another reliable option for Parker. He has 30 receptions for 312 yards and five touchdowns.
Evansville Memorial may have a defensive game plan in place to slow down East Noble, but it’s going to take a supreme effort to execute it to perfection. Because there has been a team yet to do it this season.
