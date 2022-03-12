NORTH JUDSON — The Cougars didn't survive and advance, they thrived and advanced.
Class 2A No. 3 Central Noble raced to an 81-60 win over Hammond Bishop Noll in the regional semifinal Saturday at North Judson.
The Cougars (26-2) face No. 4 Blackhawk Christian (23-4) in the championship game tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
Connor Essegian was locked in from the very beginning and never let up for a 47-point performance.
“He didn't take a bad shot. He was efficient and they were good shots,” Central Noble head coach John Bodey said. “He played really well and made a lot of good decisions. Other guys got looks because of him. To get 47 in a regional game is pretty darn impressive.”
Logan Gard was able to have his way in the paint and finished with 19.
Central Noble shot 33-of-52 (63 percent) from the field and were 10-for-21 from three.
Bishop Noll was led by Ahmad Artis, who hit is season average of 17 points, but he was limited to just four points in the second and third quarters.
“I thought we did a decent job on him. He's darn good. They set the high ball screen for him up to, and we worked on it all week long about getting through it. We did a good job on him. He took some deep (threes),” Bodey said.
The Warriors shot just under 50 percent and made nine triples.
The two teams went back and fourth in the first quarter, and Bishop Noll (11-13) led 16-15 after the first eight minutes.
“Them getting to the lane caused us some trouble. We over-helped some and didn't help some, which gave them lay-ups or threes. They're good and athletic,” Bodey said.
Then, the defense tightened up for the Cougars.
A steal and dunk from Essegian, followed by a pair of baskets from Gard put Central Noble up 23-20. The second score by Gard started a 12-2 run by the Cougars, which included two triples from Essegian, who ended up with seven made shots from beyond the arc.
Central Noble led 36-26 at the break.
The Warriors hit three three-pointers in the first few minutes of the third quarter to cut the deficit down to five, but eight in a row from Essegian had Central Noble back in front 55-44 headed into the fourth quarter.
Essegian opened the final frame with another steal and dunk, then assisted on an alley-oop to Gard in transition that nearly brought the house down. That was all Central Noble needed to open the game up.
The Cougars went on a 13-2 run to go ahead by 18 midway through the quarter.
Tonight's matchup is one that many have been looking forward to when the tournament draw came out.
“Probably the best two teams in the state going at it tonight. They're good. We're good. I hope that game didn't take too much out of us,” Bodey said. “We're not going to make excuses. We're going to come back and give it our best tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.