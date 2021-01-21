LAGRANGE — Just over a week ago, Central Noble coach Josh Treesh was “disgusted” with his players’ effort against Lakeland in the first round of the NECC Tournament. On Thursday, his tone was much different after 60-55 win over the Lakers.
“I’m not disgusted. I’m really excited, because some girls are starting to figure some things out and are starting to be more aggressive on both ends,” Treesh said.
On the other side, Lakeland turned the ball over 23 times on Thursday to just nine by Central Noble and allowed the Cougars to cut and drive to the rim with ease all game long.
“We just didn’t play our best basketball. I don’t have an answer. Something we need to continue to work on is our defense,” Lakers coach Dale Gearheart said.
Madi Vice led the Cougars with 21 points, followed by Bridgette Gray at 14 and Lydia Andrews and Meghan Kiebel each had 10.
Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough finished with a team-high 16, Alivia Rasler dropped in 12 and Peyton Hartsough added 11.
The Cougars pressured the Lakers early and scored off quickly off turnovers. Andrews hit a pair of free throws after a steal by Gray to make it 5-2. Gray buried a three a few minutes later after an offensive rebound by Abby Hile. Then, Ashleigh Gray made it 14-9 Central Noble with a basket off an assist from Keibel. All seven Cougars that touched the floor Thursday made contributions all night long.
“I told the girls that this week was probably going to be the most important week of the season because we’re playing Fairfield (Tuesday), who’s in the top six of our conference, Lakeland who’s in the top three or four then Eastside (tonight). And I felt like if we could get over the hump of this week, compete and really get after it, it may propel us to do some really good things in the tournament,” Treesh said.
Bailey Hartsough got her team back in it with the next five points of the game, then Faith Riehl completed a three-point play to take the lead, 17-16, before the first-quarter horn.
After the Lakers pushed the margin to 25-21, the Cougars quickly took back the lead off a couple of turnovers. Casey Hunter and Gray both scored off steals to give their team a 26-25 lead.
Gray drilled a three off a pass from Hunter to extend Central Noble’s lead to eight, 38-30, with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
The lead grew to double digits early in the fourth after five in a row from Vice, including converting a three-point play after being fouled on a drive.
The Cougars’ lead was a large as 13 points after a pair of free throws from Vice with 1:48 left. The Lakers scored eight straight to make it interesting down the stretch, but Central Noble took care of business from the foul stripe to avenge its loss to Lakeland eight days prior.
The Cougars were 20-of-26 from the free-throw line while the Lakers were 12-for-14.
Of note, the Lakers were without Riehl for the whole second half after she went down underneath the basket in the second quarter. After the game, Gearheart said the sophomore guard is done for the season with a knee injury. Riehl is Lakeland’s second-leading scorer after Bailey Hartsough. Now, the Lakers have to find a way to replace her production.
“That’s going to change a lot of things. Adversity is one thing we talked about in the locker room. ‘How are you going to handle adversity? What are you going to do with this? Who’s going to step up? How are we going to handle it?’” Gearheart said. “We’ll have to adjust our game plan a little bit without Faith, but we can do that. We have the talent to do that.”
