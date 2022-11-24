LAGRANGE — A lot is expected from NorthWood's boys basketball team this season and Lakeland saw first-hand how strong the Panthers are in its 74-37 season-opening loss on Wednesday night.
NorthWood, ranked third in the Associated Press Class 3A poll and 11th amongst all classes in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, jumped out to an 8-0 lead over the first three and a half minutes, then answered a Lakeland push with an 8-3 spurt to end the first quarter and take a 19-10 lead.
The Lakers' turnovers and forced contested shots were significant in fueling the Panthers in the middle two quarters as they outscored Lakeland 46-23.
NorthWood established its big man, 6-foot-8 sophomore Tyler Raasch, in the first quarter. He had eight of his game-high 21 points in the first eight minutes. Then one of the Panthers' senior standouts got rolling in the second stanza as 6-3 Huntington University commit Cade Brenner had 12 of his 20 points in the second quarter.
"Our goal was to keep them out of the paint, but that didn't happen," Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. "They're really big.
"I felt like we competed in the first half," Keil continued. "Nate Keil played well in the first half. We played four freshmen and they did some pretty good things. Keyan Arroyo had some good point guard minutes."
Nate Keil had 11 points, including three three-pointers. The junior carried over some of that good shooting he showed this past offseason.
Senior Ben Keil led the Lakers with 14 points. Freshmen Arroyo, Keegan Merrifield, Kyle Hartsough and Levi Cook made their varsity basketball debuts on Wednesday. Merrifield and Hartsough each made a free throw.
Hartsough was going to play the final few minutes of the contest, but left the game sooner than expected as a precaution. He was fouled hard and hit his head on the floor.
"We'll be a real good team," Chris Keil said. "We're young, but we have more ball handlers.
"We look forward to going to East Noble on Saturday. It'll be a good matchup. We'll play hard. We need to get on a roll."
NorthWood had four players score in double figures. Six-foot-6 senior, Ian Raasch, a recent Grace College commit, had 16 points. Junior guard Ethan Wolfe, the son of Panther coach Aaron Wolfe, had 10 points.
