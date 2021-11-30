FORT WAYNE — Snider’s Aidan Lambert might have chip in a few dollars to his athletic department to help pay for new rims after abusing them on Tuesday night against East Noble.
Lambert scored a game-high 40 points and the majority of them came on dunks in an 85-62 victory.
Snider’s Karson Jenkins did a lot of his work from the perimeter and finished with 26.
The Knights (1-2) were led by Chris Hood, who played his best game of the season and dominated the paint with 24 points. Spencer Denton added 12 points.
The Panthers (1-0) showed off their athleticism, quickness and ability to create havoc in tight space right from the jump.
After Snider scored the first four points, Denton hit a step-back three to get the Knights on the board.
A completed three-point play from Hood made it 9-8 in favor of the Panthers, then Lambert scored two straight bucket, including a dunk off a steal to start a 12-2 run that put Snider up 21-10 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Two more scores off East Noble turnovers made it a 14-point game before Hood and Max Bender each scored to cut the lead back to 10 by the end of the period.
The Knights kept it around 10 for the first couple minutes of the second quarter, then Snider scored 11 straight, including a couple more throw downs from Lambert. He had 25 points at halftime, and the Panthers led 51-30.
The Knights contained Lambert a little in the third period, and Hood was able to still be effective in the paint. He scored eight of EN’s 10 points in the quarter.
The reserves for the Knights came in at 76-50, but were unable to trim the deficit and keep it under 20 points.
Despite the result, East Noble coach Brandon Durnell still came away with some positives.
“That’s what’s really special about this group. Man, we have a lot of things to clean up, but, and I hate the word potential, but the ability that these guys can reach, the sky is the limit for them,” Durnell said. “They just have to do their job and do things from the start of the game and believe that they can be good.”
Snider is a potential sectional opponent, and EN learned that it has plenty of work still to be done.
“The biggest thing we have to handle is pressure. We had 18 turnovers in the first half. You’re not going to win many games doing that,” Durnell said. “Stuff improved as the game went on. Now, how can we get guys to do it from the jump?”
That will be the big question for the Knights going forward and will try to improve Saturday at Carroll, which is another potential sectional opponent.
