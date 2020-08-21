LIGONIER — After a quick moment of silence Friday night at Charger Field to remember a classmate Anthony Reyes, who lost his life in an automobile accident on Thursday, it was time to kick off the 2020 high school football season.
Although this opening night game was just a little different. The stands were only half full, the band played from the end zone, the student section was noticeably smaller and face masks were prevalent. This is high school football in 2020.
Once the action began, it was about the big plays in a defensive battle as the Central Noble Cougars started off the season with a win for first year head coach Hayden Kilgore.
The Cougars beat the Chargers 27-14 to pick up the bell, a traveling trophy between the two teams. This was the first time in a number of years that the Cougars have held custody of the trophy.
After the game, Kilgore addressed his team in the end zone, “This is what I have been talking about since the beginning of the year. We have to play four quarters.”
“You guys went from kids to men tonight,” he continued.
In celebrating the victory, Kilgore said the win isn’t about him, it is about the hard work the team has put in this year.
The big plays for the Cougars started at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter when Preston Diffendarfer hauled in an interception. That interception led to a 15-yard run Will Hoover for the Cougars first points of the game. The Cougars were stopped on the two point conversion to make it 6-0.
Two minutes later the Chargers picked up their first big play of the game when Hunter Foreman caught a pass from Kolby Knox for a touchdown. With the extra point the Chargers led 7-6.
The lead didn’t last long as Sawyer Yoder took the snap on the next possession 85 yards for a touchdown.
Kilgore said he tells the kids all the time to be “Dudes”.
“Sawyer Yoder was a ‘Dude’ tonight,” Kilgore said. “The more the ball touches his hands the better we are.”
The second quarter was a defensive struggle as neither team found the end zone. There was no bigger play in the game than the last seconds of the quarter when the Cougar defense stood tall on its goal line to keep the Chargers out of the end zone.
That defensive stop led to the Cougars taking the opening kickoff of the third quarter 82 yards for a touchdown. Junior Chase Spencer celebrated in the end zone with his teammates after the run. Spencer had 108 yards on the night to lead his team offensively. The touchdown made the game 20-7.
The Cougars picked up their last touchdown in the fourth quarter at the 8:14 mark on a pass completion to Diffendarfer for his second touchdown of the night. The touchdown and extra point made it 27-7.
The Chargers had one more answer for the Cougars taking the kickoff 75 yards for a score. Jalen Gonzalez’ score made it 27-14 the final.
Kilgore stressed to his team that they have to keep working in preparation for next week.
