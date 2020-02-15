KENDALLVILLE — East Noble made it more difficult than it needed to be for a 60-56 overtime win over Bishop Dwenger on Saturday night.
The Knights (10-8) had a 13-point lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter and were cruising to a win over the Saints (4-15). Then in the fourth quarter, Dwenger rallied and took a one-point lead with 1:25 left after Brenden Lytle took the ball right out of Gage Ernsberger’s hands and sprinted the other way for a layup.
Out of an East Noble timeout, Brooks Miller rattled home a three-pointer to give the Knights back the lead, 53-51, with 53.4 seconds left. Lytle was fouled with a half-minute left and hit both bonus free throws to tie the game.
Hayden Jones, who finished with a game-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, had a good look to take the lead with five seconds to go, but his layup rolled off the rim. Dwenger’s Xavier Nolan had a decent shot near midcourt for the game-winner, but it bounced right, sending the game to overtime.
“In that fourth quarter, we didn’t handle the pressure well,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “At some point teams are going to keep our top ballhander from getting the basketball and we’ve got to handle it collectively.”
East Noble had three turnovers in the fourth quarter while Bishop Dwenger had zero. The Knights finished with 13 turnovers to eight by the Saints.
“I thought our turnovers led to bad defense. Sometimes it’s hard to defend turnovers because you’re in a bad position, but we allowed them a lot of easy shots in that fourth quarter and it was a direct effect of turnovers on the offensive end,” Eakins said.
In overtime, both teams struggled to score from the field. East Noble slowly pushed the lead to five with free throws. It was 5-for-8 from the stripe in the final four minutes, leaving the door open just enough for the Saints.
Lytle drilled a three with 6.8 left to cut the deficit to two before Jones sealed the game with a pair of free throws and a steal on Lytle, which was followed by unnecessary jawing back and forth between the two.
“You can say it over and over with this team, our biggest opponent is ourselves,” Eakins said. “We’ve got to be smart all the way around with the way we approach practice, the game, how we play on both ends of the court, with our attitudes and with the way we interact with our teammates.
“When we’re good in those areas, when we’re good mentally, we’re good. But we’ve got to get better at the mental aspect of not only how you approach the game, but obviously how you play and even the things that aren’t a direct reflection on the court. Some of those non-basketball things.”
Early on, East Noble appeared as if it had shaken off what was left of the 21-point loss to New Haven the night before.
“You take the first three quarters and I thought we played pretty good basketball,” Eakins said. “I thought we did a lot of things tonight really well.”
The Knights had a 16-11 lead after they finished the first quarter with an 8-0 run. They made plenty of nice passes to cutters inside for one easy layup after another.
“They obviously had no answer inside, and when we went there good things happened,” Eakins said.
East Noble was also playing with intensity and putting in the effort to go after offensive rebounds and continue possessions. It scored three separate times in the second quarter after an offensive rebound, including at the buzzer with Miller flying in for an offensive rebound after Luke McCue missed a three. Miller drew a foul and went to the free-throw line to extend the halftime lead.
Chris Hood was almost unstoppable down low for the Knights. The Saints had nobody to match his size and strength. He scored the first six East Noble points of the second half to push the lead to double digits. He finished with 18 points, went 8-for-11 inside and pulled down seven rebounds.
“I cannot overstate the importance of what he does to our team,” Eakins said. “Everyone can see the difference he makes on our ball club. His improvement has been tremendous. He’s gotten better every single day in practice. I give him credit. I think his confidence level has risen.”
The Knights were able to escape with a win on Saturday and have four challenging games remaining, starting at Bellmont Tuesday.
