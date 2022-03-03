KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Lily Meyer signed her letter of intent Wednesday to dive at the University of Idaho.
Meyer chose Idaho because her major of choice is well-regarded across the United States.
"Their pharmacology program is the best in the country," Meyer said.
Diving in college was always in the background for Meyer. She's always put her education first, but the chance to continue to do something that she's put a lot of time and effort was a bonus.
"It means a lot. I've put in a lot of work the last six years," Meyer said.
Meyer was an accomplished diver for the Knights. She broke the school record for 11 dives with a score of 391.4, which she set at the Concord Sectionals last month. She placed fifth in the event. The previous record was set in 1981.
She was runner-up at the Northeast 8 Conference meet with a score of 311.05. Meyer was also Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State selection.
Over the course of her career, she said she's grown as a diver and as a person.
"Mostly the people. I've made a lot of friends through diving and I've grown a lot as a person. I'm more confident in everything," Meyer said.
She also said there's still plenty to improve on before she heads to west to compete for the Vandals.
"My competitive skills, doing better in meets and being more confident in myself," Meyer said.
