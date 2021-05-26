WATERLOO — An early seven-run deficit, losing half the starting infield, and going home with likely some nasty-looking bruises.
None of that deterred East Noble's softball team in the Class 4A sectional semifinals at DeKalb Tuesday, as the Knights fought back to throw the game up for grabs. Even in the last inning, they scored a run and had a runner on before Northrop finally closed out a 12-9 victory.
The Bruins (22-2) will face Carroll (21-8) in Thursday's title game at 7 p.m. The Chargers took out Leo 11-6 in the evening's first semifinal game.
Northrop had five straight batters reach base after the first two were retired and scored three times in the first. Two Knight errors led to four unearned runs in the second, and the Bruins were seemingly cruising with a 7-0 lead.
East Noble (15-11) answered by sending 13 batters to the plate in the third inning and scoring seven times to tie the game. Elliot Rouch and Lindsey Schermerhorn both had two-run singles in the inning.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way we fought back, especially our seniors. They stepped up in every way you can step up," East Noble coach Jessica Hull said.
The Knights lost first baseman Karrah Rarick in the big inning, as she was hit in the hand by a pitch from hard-throwing Alexa Huth as she swung. She stayed in for the rest of the at-bat and delivered a run-scoring single.
Second baseman Schermerhorn met the same fate in the fourth, and also stayed at the plate and reached on an infield single. Neither she nor Rarick were able to return, however.
Huth put three other Knights on base hitting them with pitches, including No. 9 batter Avan Beiswanger, who was plunked twice.
"We had to have a new lineup almost every inning," Hull said. "Those girls stepping in and playing positions they haven't played before, they did a great job."
Northrop got the lead back with a run in the third, only to have East Noble tie it in the fourth.
The momentum seemed to swing the Bruins' way for good in the bottom of that inning when Alexis Key pounded a three-run homer to left field, breaking the tie and putting Northrop ahead 11-8. Key also had a two-run double in the first for a five-RBI night.
Huth settled in over the last three innings, giving the Knights only one more hit, Beiswanger's single in the seventh. East Noble scored once in the inning on two errors, a wild pitch, and Sadie Helmkamp's RBI groundout, but Huth got two ground balls to end the game.
Schermerhorn and Jasmine Freeman both had two hits for the Knights. For Northrop, Raina Keith had three hits and three RBIs, and Raegan Torrez also had three hits.
In the first game, Carroll banged out 18 hits to back solid pitching from Madelyn Helmkamp and Baylee Uhrick. The first three hitters in the Charger order — Courtney Thomas, Kendall Schrock and Molly Wallace — all had three hits and combined for six RBIs. Uhrick also had three hits, including a seventh-inning home run.
Uhrick relieved Helmkamp after Simia Spahiev and Lauren Daniels blasted back-to-back home runs in the fifth. Uhrick set down the last seven Lions in order. Together with her five-inning perfect game against DeKalb the day before, she has retired all 22 batters she has faced in the sectional.
