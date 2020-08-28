ALBION — After picking up a big win a week ago, a banged up Central Noble Cougar squad faced off with a tough Columbia City Eagles squad Friday night.
After hanging with the Eagles for a half the Cougars fell 28-7, after Columbia City took a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Greg Bolt scampered into the end zone on a 38-yard run as the third quarter horn sounded, putting the Eagles up 20-7 and deflating the spirits of the Cougars.
The Cougars started an offensive and defensive line featuring all sophomores and one junior. That defensive line came up big for three quarters hanging tough with a stout Columbia City team that shut out neighboring Churubusco last Friday.
“Our kids played hard tonight. They have twice as many kids as we do,” said Coach Hayden Kilgore. “I am proud of them; they competed against a pretty damn good team in the area. The younger guys played hard and did what we asked them to do. Some of them have never had varsity reps.”
After 10 minutes of defensive football from both sides, the Eagles found the scoreboard at the 1:08 mark of the first quarter when Michael Nodine crossed into the endzone on a two yard run. The extra point was good giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars got their only touchdown of the game on a bit of trickery when quarterback Sawyer Yoder shuffle-passed the ball to Ashton Dunlap who in turn fired the ball to an open Treystin Hearld for an 18-yard touchdown at the 7:43 mark of the second quarter.
The Cougars gave up one more touchdown before half on a mental mistake. Columbia City senior Garrett Geiger intercepted a pass from Yoder and took the ball 38 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles led 14-7 going into halftime.
The Eagles tacked on an additional touchdown in the fourth quarter at the 10:37 mark when Geiger caught an 18-yard pass in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.
The Cougars (1-1) will regroup this week before hosting Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield next Friday night.
Coach Kilgore said he is hoping his team can heal and regroup before next week’s game.
Yoder led the team offensively with 46 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also had 17 passing yards. Junior Chase Spencer had 48 yards on 12 carries.
Eagles quarterback Bolt had 123 rushing yards.
