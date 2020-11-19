KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Carly Turner signed her letter of intent Thursday to play softball at the University of Saint Francis.
“I love the atmosphere there, the coaching staff and I have a lot of friends that play there,” Turner said. “The campus is beautiful. They have an amazing pre-dental program, which is what I’m going to go in to.”
Turner plans on going into the pre-dental program because she had braces when she was younger and wants to be an orthodontist when she is done with school.
Turner has seen many of her friends and teammates put pen to paper and sign to play college softball. She dreamed her day would come and it finally did on Thursday.
“It’s a dream come true actually. I’ve been dreaming of this day for so long. Witnessing so many of my friends sign so many years in a row, it’s just a dream come true,” Turner said.
Turner played an important role for the Knights during her sophomore season and will be once again this season after the cancellation of the 2020 season. She was a .371 hitter in 2019 with 36 hits, including 13 doubles and six home runs. Turner drove in 30 runs and scored 33 times herself.
It won’t be the stats that she remembers, instead it will be the relationships with her teammates that she’s built over the years at East Noble.
“We had a tight bond,” Turner said. A lot of us have played travel ball together throughout the years, and it’s been awesome to play with every single one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.