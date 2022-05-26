EMMA — The mistakes added up for the Cougars and led to runs for LaVille in Thursday’s first-round matchup of the Class 2A Westview Sectional.
The Lancers (12-11) scored the majority of their runs after an error or a passed ball by the Cougars (9-14) and won 5-4 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Fairfield.
Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal said the mistakes have been something that have plagued the Cougars all season.
The first two frames featured zeros on scoreboard, then Central Noble opened the scoring in the bottom of the third.
Kaiden Burkhart singled to right to start the inning, then Aidan Dreibelbis moved him over with a sacrifice bunt.
Brody Morgan poked a single out to right, which moved Burkhart to third. Chase Spencer drew a walk to load the bases, then Tyler Shisler hit a sac fly to center to bring Burkhart home.
Will Hoover then drilled an RBI single through the left side to score Morgan. A balk by LaVille starter Jayden Laurence plated Spencer for the 3-0 lead.
The Lancers answered right back in the top of the fourth by loading the bases. Then, Alex Summers hit into what was going to be a double play that gave up just a run but an errant throw to first allowed another to score and cut the lead to one, 3-2.
In the top of the fifth, LaVille threatened again with runners at first and second with two outs. A passed ball really got away from the Cougar catcher and Lucas Plummer came all the way from second to tie the game, 3-3. Karson Quinn smacked a hard grounder that got by the shortstop and pushed across Laurence for the lead.
The Cougars had their own answer in the bottom of the inning. Dreibelbis doubled to start the frame then after two putouts by Laurence, Shisler hit a hard ball to the first baseman, who was playing deep. Shisler beat the diving Lancer to the bag to allow Dreibelbis to come around and score the tying run.
LaVille’s Austin Belknap drew leadoff walk to start the sixth. Noah Rush moved him over with a sac bunt and a Plummer single to center scores brought home Belknap for the game-winning run.
Laurence started on the mound for the Lancers and ended up with six strikeouts in six innings. Plummer came in for the save in the seventh struck out the side.
Central Noble’s Cade Weber tossed five innings and struck out eight. Jackson Hoover tossed the final two innings.
