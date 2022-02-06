BLUFFTON — It was an easy night for the scorekeepers.
If you had the ball, it was very difficult.
South Adams and Central Noble squared off in a tough, physical defensive skirmish in the opening round of the Class 2A girls basketball sectional. Only 14 field goals were scored in the game, seven by each club.
The Starfires came up with their share at crunch time, however, and were able to protect a fourth-quarter lead and claim a 25-21 victory.
South Adams (14-8) will face either Adams Central in the second semifinal Monday night. Eastside (14-9) and Churubusco (8-15) will play the second game, with the championship game set for Tuesday.
“Both teams couldn’t hit a shot, it was a great defensive battle, and if you’re a fan of defense you loved tonight,” Central Noble coach Josh Treesh said. “If you’re not a defensive person you didn’t like the game at all.
“Hats off to them. They made the plays when they had to do it.”
The Starfires scored in the final minute of the first quarter to take a 9-8 lead at the first stop. From there, they went more than 13 minutes without scoring another basket until junior Peyton Pries took over.
She made three straight drives to the basket, scoring on the first two and drawing a foul on the third. She made both shots and South Adams went to the fourth quarter with a 19-16 lead.
Madison Vice tied it with a three for the Cougars (13-9) at the start of the fourth quarter, but Pries answered with a three-play that put South Adams in the lead for good. Abigail Hile hit a pair from the line to get the Cougars with one with 5:40 left, but they would not score again.
Peyton Pries finished with 10 points and Macy Pries scored six to lead South Adams. Vice topped Central Noble with 10. She and Meghan Kiebel both had nine rebounds.
South Adams hit 23% from the floor (7-of-31) while the Cougars made 21% (7-of-34).
“We knew coming in it was going to be a defensive slugfest and it was,” Treesh said. “Our No. 1 goal was making sure we execute offensively for 32 minutes. I don’t think it was one of our better performances offensively.
“In sectional play you have to make timely plays, and tonight we didn’t and they did.”
Treesh also wanted to see better defense from his Cougars.
“We put them on the free throw line and they hit a bunch of free throws (11-of-18),” he said. “We were inconsistent at forcing them left. We let them go to their right, their strong side. In sectional play, you have to make everybody play to their weakness. They did a better job of it.”
The Cougars had a winning season despite filling in some spots with less-experienced players.
“We were young in a lot of spots,” Treesh said. “Some girls came up who hadn’t played varsity a lot. For the most part we played pretty consistently.”
