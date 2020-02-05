LAGRANGE — Wawasee slowly chipped away at Central Noble’s lead in the first half, and was starting to pick up momentum, pulling within three.
The Cougars put a quick stop to that, however. Bridgett Gray hit two threes — the second after a hustling save of a stray rebound by Lydia Andrews — then had the assist as Andrews fired in another three on Central Noble’s final three possessions of the half.
The Cougars went to the locker room up eight, and rode that momentum to a dominating second half in a 54-31 romp over Wawasee in the first round of the Class 3A girls basketball sectional at Lakeland.
It was Central Noble’s first game in the 3A tournament after being moved up by the IHSAA’s success factor, and it looked like lots of other Cougar games.
“That’s stuff you work on in practice every day leading up to that,” said Central Noble coach Josh Treesh. “When things break down, your team still needs to be able to execute. Our upperclassmen did a nice job of executing to get us some key baskets to send us into halftime.”
Andrews had 21 points and Gray had 20 for the Cougars (14-8), who advanced to Friday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m. against host Lakeland.
Wawasee (8-15) managed just 11 points in the second half, and did not have a field goal in the fourth quarter. Danielle Jenkins and Ella Beezley had seven each to lead the Warriors.
Wawasee trailed early 10-2, but slipped within 19-16 when Kennedy White penetrated for a basket. White scored again when she found a loose ball in a scramble and also dished to Emily Haines for a score, but the Cougar threes didn’t let the Warriors make any more progress.
The tone was quickly set in the second half when Andrews scored on a drive and again on a putback, and Madison Vice took a steal the distance. Gray followed with the team’s next three baskets, and the lead was 43-29 after three.
Treesh appeared frustrated in the first half by the taller Warriors winning some rebound battles, but felt his team shored that area up after the break.
“The one thing we talked about at halftime that we thought was inconsistent the first half was the rebounding,” Treesh said. “We thought if we could control the rebounding we could control the game.
“Our girls did a good job of forcing tough shots and putting us in good positions to rebound for us to get out in transition. Our upperclassmen did a really good job of executing offensively. In the postseason, those are things you have to do.”
Becca Smith’s two free throws were the only points Wawasee managed in the fourth quarter as the Cougars pulled away. Gray and Andrews did all of Central Noble’s scoring the final stanza.
