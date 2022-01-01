ALBION — Central Noble built an cushion in the second quarter and had to withstand the hot shooting of Mason Yoder to beat Westview 64-53 on Friday night.
In the only high school basketball game in the state, the Class 2A No. 1 Cougars (9-0, 4-0 NECC) got contributions from everyone in the win. Connor Essegian led Central Noble with 18 points, Conner Lemmon had 13, Logan Gard added 10 and Sam Essegian and Jackson Andrews each had eight.
The No. 9 Warriors (4-2, 3-1) were led by Mason Yoder, who had 31 points with 15 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Yoder helped cut a 19-point lead, 56-35, at the end of the third quarter down to 11 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, which was very frustrating for Central Noble head coach John Bodey.
"You freaking get a lead and you're not discipline down the stretch. You lose concentration. We passed the ball out of bounds, not catching passes and it turns a 19-point lead into 10, because you get a big lead and quit concentrating and think you're too dang good," Bodey said.
Central Noble a nice job of slowing down Yoder to start the third quarter, but then he got loose and got hot.
"In the fourth quarter, our concentration and awareness of where Mason was at and gapping him was not good enough to win a championship," Bodey said.
Luckily for the Cougars, they had built that lead and their four-minute scoring drought to start the fourth quarter was inconsequential in the final score.
"We have to be able to play tough and strong basketball for 32 minutes and we didn't do that," Bodey said.
"I thought Mason played tremendously well. I think we didn't play as well as we'd like, but Central Noble is really good and will do that to you," Westview coach Rob Yoder said.
The two team were tied 12-12 after the first quarter and the Cougars were dominating in the paint with Gard and Ryan Schroeder each had putbacks, but Mason Yoder kept the Warriors even with Central Noble by scoring the final five points of the period for his team.
The Cougars quickly took the lead off back-to-back scores from Andrews, then the lead grew after they scored 11 in a row, including six from Sam Essegian.
"Mason got his second foul and we take to take him off (Connor) Essegian. They scored 22 points in the second quarter. We just were never very good defensively in the second quarter," Rob Yoder said.
Mason Yoder made a shot to end the scoreless streak that lasted nearly five minutes for Westview.
Central Noble led 34-24 at the break and pushed the lead to 18 in the first few minutes of the third quarter.
The Warriors tried to slow down the pace to start the second half. They worked the ball around, working to get a good shot, but they wouldn't fall and the Cougars took advantage.
Essegian and Gard each had a dunk then Schroeder hit a bucket to make it 42-24 with 4:08 remaining in the third.
Central Noble kept lead around that mark via the long ball. Essegian hit a long pull-up three in transition, then Lemmon hit a pair and Aidan Dreibelbis drilled one from the corner at the buzzer for a 56-35 lead.
Yoder was able to get to his spot in the lane and hit five shots in a row to cut the lead down to 11. Essegian hit a lay-up to end the run by Yoder, and the Cougars were able to make a few more shots to earn the win and stay undefeated.
Central Noble travels to Bluffton Wednesday, and Westview hosts East Noble Tuesday.
