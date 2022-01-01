Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later in the day. Morning high of 42F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.