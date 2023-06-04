SOUTH BEND — A special week for East Noble baseball could not carry over into a second week as a well-rounded Heritage team defeated the Knights 13-1 in five innings in the Class 3A South Bend Clay Regional at Jim Reinebold Field Saturday afternoon.
The Knights (12-17) scored first in the bottom of the second inning without a hit.
Alex Brennan led off the inning by being hit by pitch from Patriot starter Noah Redmon (7-0), then went to third on a throwing error by Heritage's catcher off of Owen Ritchie's sacrifice bunt.
Redmon nearly got of trouble. He struck out Parker Kerr, then Brennan was thrown out at the plate on Hunter Wiley's fielders' choice grounder. But Ritchie scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
Heritage (19-7) responded with two runs in the top of the third. The first four hitters reached in the inning. Andrew Mirelez beat East Noble's throw home on Redmon's fielders' choice grounder to second, to tie the game at 1, then Jackson Bearman singled to center to score Caleb Abbott.
Landon Lybarger walked off EN starter Luke Mast to lead off the fourth inning and scored four batters later on Redmon's single to left off East Noble reliever Gunner Wiley with two outs.
The Knights put a couple hitters on in both the third and fourth innings. But Heritage escaped both frames without giving up a run. The Patriots picked a runner off first for the first out of the fourth, then threw an East Noble runner out at the plate on Jackson Leedy's single to center to end the inning.
The Patriots erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning with seven hits off three different East Noble relievers.
Redmon pitched a four-hitter and had two hits and three runs batted in for Heritage. He allowed one unearned run, walked two, struck out six and hit a batter.
Abbott and Cameron Rauner each had three hits for the Patriots, who had 14 hits. Lybarger reached base in all four plate appearances, scored two runs and drove in two runs.
"They're a good-hitting ball team. They have a real good two-strike approach," East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said. "Their pitcher (Redmon) had a sub-one ERA (earned run average). But we went up there and battled well. They made a couple big defensive plays.
"We ended the 28-year (sectional) drought. They can't take that away from us. I'm proud of the guys and I can't say enough about all five of our seniors."
Senior third baseman Carver Miller had two hits for the Knights. The senior Ritchie and sophomore Deegan Munk both reached base in both of their plate appearances. Leedy and Kerr each had a hit.
Seniors Cody Biddle, Dale Groff and Tyler Aumsbaugh also were involved in their final high school baseball games for East Noble.
