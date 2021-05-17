KENDALLVILLE — The Knights’ winning streak improved to nine games on Monday with a walk-off 5-4 win over Concordia in nine innings.
Cole Schupbach started the bottom of the ninth by reaching first on an error by the Cadets’ shortstop. He was moved over to second on sacrifice bunt by Walker Leamon.
Carver Miller hit a sharp single to left field, but it wasn’t enough to send Schupbach home. However, during Justin Marcellus’ at-bat, Concordia’s pitcher attempted to pick off Miller at first and his throw flew past the first baseman and allowed Schupbach to jog in for the winning run.
The Knights were able to get in that position after scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Trailing 4-2, Leamon led the frame off with a single, then Malone had an infield single to put two runners on. Marcellus hit a grounder to short, but the shortstop watched the ball go right through his legs and Leamon and Malone both scored to tie the game.
The Knights faced trouble early and Owen Ritchie came in for relief of starter Noah Perkins with an out in the top of the second. But the sophomore had a solid performance and was able to keep his team in it.
“We didn’t expect to have to go to the relief as early as we did, but I can’t say enough about the game Owen Ritchie pitched. As a sophomore in his first varsity action, throws seven brilliant innings,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
Eli Hanson tossed the top of the ninth and was able to work his way out of a jam. The Cadets got a runner around to third base, but Hanson induced a groundout to shortstop to end the threat.
“We thought the speed was enough of a difference that he could keep them off balance, and the defense made the plays behind him,” Desmonds said.
The Knights got their first two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Marcellus walked to start the inning, then stole second and third before Brayden Risedorph pushed him across home with sacrifice fly.
Trace Holliday followed with a double off the left-field wall, which scored Ritchie to tie the game, 2-2.
East Noble’s winning streak improved to nine games and its record is up to 15-6-1. The Knights travel to Bellmont today.
