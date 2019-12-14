Prep Swimming Solid efforts for EN at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — East Noble was fourth in the boys’ meet and sixth in the girls’ meet in the Wawasee Invitational Saturday.
The Knight boys had 163 points. East Noble was second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 46.25 seconds with the team of Ryan Wells, Owen Chambers, Jack Bolinger and Kyler Corbin. It placed fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.33 with the team of Corbin, Sam Sibert, Wells and Austin Fortman.
Wells was fifth in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.56 and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.43. Corbin was fifth in both the 100 freestyle (54.15 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.12). Fortman was fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.43 seconds) and sixth in the 100 free (54.34 seconds).
The EN girls had 103 points and their best event was diving. Lily Meyer won with 194.7 points, and Samantha Richards was fourth with 172.5 points.
Delaney Dentler was seventh in both the 50 freestyle (28.26 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.08). Corinne Wells was seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.36.
Prep Wrestling Millers lead Lakers at John Glenn
WALKERTON — Ben Miller and Gabe Miller both went 5-0 and finished in first place for Lakeland at the John Glenn Super Duals on Saturday.
Keegan Schlabach and Kyle Terry each finished second after going 4-1 on the day.
As a team, the Lakers finished 22-7 in matches on Saturday.
Chargers compete at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — West Noble went 1-4 at the Northridge Super Duals on Saturday.
The Chargers lone win came against Concord in a 48-34 victory. They lost to Homestead 47-30, Snider 44-30, Northridge 69-12 and NorthWood 63-18.
Prep Basketball
Churubusco boys get past West Noble
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco fights off West Noble in a 62-58 Northeast Corner Conference victory on Saturday night.
Jackson Paul had 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Eagles (2-2, 2-0 NECC). Hunter Perlich had 17 points and seven rebounds. Tim Knepple added eight points.
The Chargers are 2-3, 0-1.
Lakers sweep Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland took both games of a varsity doubleheader on Saturday night, 54-27 in the girls' opener and 43-33 in the boys' nightcap. The Laker boys improved to 2-3 overall.
Bailey Hartsough led the Laker girls (6-6) with 17 points. Faith Riehl and Peyton Hartsough each scored 10. Allie Hillman added eight points. Lakeland won its fifth straight game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.