KENDALLVILLE — East Noble has been one of the top football programs in northeast Indiana recently, and the Knights won’t be slowing down any time soon.
The team that went to the 2019 IHSAA Class 4A State Final was filled with a quite a few impact sophomores. Those sophomores are now seniors and will be looking to doing something special for the 2021 season.
There is loads of talent at every position for East Noble and ranks pretty high among the teams head coach Luke Amstutz has had in the last 10 seasons.
“It is one of the two or three best and maybe even a little more balanced overall than some of them. I’ve had some really talented teams that were missing in certain areas. This is a team that’s got experience and talent in a lot of areas,” said Amstutz, who is going into his 10th season as the Knights’ head coach. “It’s a team that can do big things.”
“I just think that after all of the experience these guys have of playing varsity football they just get it,” Amstutz said. “At this point, they understand what we are doing. They understand the importance of showing up and being committed.”
The headliners for the Knights are Chris Hood, 2020 KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Rowan Zolman and Nick Munson. All three have been looked at as Division I talents. Hood committed to Ball State in June, Zolman holds a few scholarship offers to Mid-American Conference schools, including Ball State, and Munson has drawn interest from a few MAC schools.
Zolman made plays on both sides of the ball for the Knights. He led the team with nine interceptions and four recovered fumbles. He also caught 26 passes for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hood anchored the offensive line that helped the offense rush for 2,294 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. Munson led the Knights with 41 catches for 532 yards with three scores.
The offensive line was a group that struggled at the beginning of the season, but grew up as the year went on. All five starters from last season were underclassmen.
“That’s a focal point of our team. We’ll put some tight ends on the field and get into some stuff we’re comfortable in and handing the ball off to Kainon (Carico) and Nolan Rhoades,” Amstutz said.
There is the question of who will be handing the ball off to Carico and Rhoades. Amstutz said the position battle is between senior Dalton Stinson, who played in five games last season before injury, and sophomore Zander Brazel.
Carico is expected to be an impact player on both sides of the ball this season. He made his varsity debut in the state title game after Justin Marcellus went down with an injury. Carico was the team’s fullback towards the end of last season, but now will be on the receiving end of handoffs.
“(He’s) the one that we think is going to be really special this year,” Amstutz said. “He’s had an unbelievable offseason. He looks like a beast.”
Carico did most of his damage in 2020 along the defensive line. He’s the team’s leading returning tackler with 93 tackles, 12 for loss, and five sacks. He’ll be joined on the line by Trace Holliday, Bryce Charles and Hunter Pfeiffer. Holliday led the team with eight sacks last season and had 10 tackles for loss. Pfeiffer had nine tackles for loss, and Charles had eight.
“We’re looking forward to that group really carrying us,” Amstutz said.
The Knights look to replace linebackers Cole Schupbach and Jacob VanGorder. But Amstutz believes junior Damon Bentley can step right in and make an impact.
Other players who are expected to take on bigger roles this season are Ethan Nickles and Zack Leighty on the offensive line and Tristen Ward on the defensive line.
